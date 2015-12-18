How to Style the Best Items On Sale—Right Now and for Next Season

When shopping the sale section, you want to buy something that will play a major role in your wardrobe. In order to make sure you’re spending cash on the right item, ask yourself, "Is this something I can wear right away and next season?" If the answer is yes, throw it in the bag and swipe that credit card. Ahead, we show you how to wear two killer sale items now and later.
-
1. How to Wear 3.1 Phillip Lim's Skirt Now
Cover up with a cozy cashmere sweater and an over-the-knee boot. To add a little glamour, accessorize with navy blue tassel earrings.
Shop the look: 3.1 Phillip Lim skirt, $270 (originally $450); net-a-porter.com. H&M sweater, $80; hm.com. Eddie Borgo earrings, $195; shopbop.com. Zara boots, $279; zara.com.
-
2. How to Wear 3.1 Phillip Lim's Skirt Later
Pair the skirt with a crisp button-front blouse and jewel-toned sandals. For an unexpected touch, add in a chunky menswear-inspired watch.
Shop the look: 3.1 Phillip Lim skirt, $270 (originally $450); net-a-porter.com. J. Crew shirt, $78; jcrew.com. Nixon watch, $200; shopbop.com. Michael Kors Collection sandal, $237 (originally $395); shopbop.com.
-
3. How to Wear Marissa Webb's Vest Dress Now
Treat the dress like a long tunic and layer it over a pair of tailored trousers. For an extra dose of color, wear a burgundy pump, which will complement the dress’s powder pink hue.
Shop the look: Marissa Webb vest dress, $719 (originally $798); intermixonline.com. Zara pants, $50; zara.com. Narciso Rodriguez pumps, $477 (originally $795); shopbop.com.
-
4. How to Wear Marissa Webb's Vest Dress Later
Embrace the dress’s menswear vibe by accessorizing with an oxford. Add in a rhinestone ring for a little glitz.
Shop the look: Marissa Webb vest dress, $719 (originally $798); intermixonline.com. Alexander Wang oxfords, $450; shopbop.com. BaubleBar ring, $32; baublebar.com.