Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Stars Wear the Trends
-
1. Demi Moore in Cap-Toe HeelsThe actress paired her black-and-white Chanel cap-toe heels with a white pleated dress and jacket at the latest Chanel fashion show.
See more cap-toe heels below.
-
2. Kristen Bell in Cap-Toe HeelsThe petite actress completed her head-to-toe ladylike ensemble with a pair of white-and-black cap-toe Chanel pumps and black Chanel clutch.
-
3. Ciara in Cap-Toe HeelsTwo-toned pumps strike a classy note with the singer's little black dress.
-
4. Hilary Duff in Ankle BootsDuff channels her inner rock star with patent-leather ankle boots paired with skinny jeans, a hip-skimming top and a scarf.
See more ankle boots below.
-
5. Rihanna in Ankle BootsThe coquette gets edgy pairing her white ballerina skirt with black leather ankle boots fingerless gloves.
-
6. Hayden Panettiere in Ankle BootsThe Heroes starlet hits the N.Y.C. pavement in ankle boots and a minidress on her way to a television appearance.
-
7. Catherine Zeta-Jones in Ankle BootsThe actress opts for an impeccable pointy toe and killer stiletto heel to add sex appeal to her simple black dress.
-
8. Jessica Alba in Banded FlatsThe actress kept her sophisticated look casual by opting for flats instead of heels with her striped tank dress.
See more banded flats below.
-
9. Nicole Richie in Banded FlatsThe expectant mother gives her feet a break in adorable Lanvin flats while strolling in New York City.
-
10. Emma Watson in Banded FlatsThe Harry Potter actress makes her black dress perfectly suitable for day with a fitted white T-shirt and simple black flats.
-
11. Sienna Miller in Casual Flat BootsThe stylish actress keeps her daytime look chic-yet-comfortable in black knee-high boots.
See more casual flat boots below.
-
12. Liv Tyler in Casual Flat BootsSolid black works for this New Yorker, who demonstrates the delicate balance of transitioning into fall weather with a light dress and knee-high boots.
-
13. Keri Russell in Casual Flat BootsThe actress avoids being too matchy-matchy in separate accessories that look equally comfortable, including her A.P.C. flat boots, as she attended a premiere.
-
14. Kate Moss in Casual Flat BootsThis perpetually chic trendsetter covers territory in her flat boots, stylishly worn over opaque black tights.
-
15. Lindsay Lohan in Casual Flat BootsMenswear looks utterly sexy-yet wearable!-when an oversized button-up is paired with flat boots.
-
16. Sarah Jessica Parker in Oxford BootiesThe actress gets around New York City in patent-leather platform booties that give her casual look some edge.
See more oxford booties below.
-
17. Amber Valletta in Oxford BootiesTuxedo-esque booties lend a black-tie-affair sophistication to the model's cocktail attire.
-
18. Kirsten Dunst in Oxford BootiesA low heel on her booties helps Dunst comfortably cruise around town.
-
19. Sarah Silverman in Oxford BootiesOxford booties are a trendy alternative to heeled loafers, as exemplified by this comedienne.
-
20. Jessica Biel in Black & Gold HeelsTo her creamy white dress, the actress added sprinkles of black and gold-by way of her T-strap Giambattista Valli sandals and gold Fendi bag.
See more black & gold heels below.
-
21. Drew Barrymore in Black & Gold HeelsThe actress supplemented the sizzle of her slinky off-the-shoulder black dress with a pair of black-and-gold strappy sandals.
-
22. Eva Longoria in Black & Gold HeelsLongoria's shoes have the Midas touch! Her all-black outfit got a boost from her black-and-gold platforms which accentuated her other gold accessories.
-
23. Queen Latifah in Black & Gold HeelsNo need to break the bank to get the gold. Take a cue from her majesty, who rocks this trend in a pair of Nine West stacked heels.
-
24. Kelly Rowland in Tall Cuffed BootsThe way to take leggings into the fall: by throwing on knee-high cuffed boots and a loose-fitting sweater, a la Kelly Rowland.
See more tall cuffed boots below.
-
25. Natasha Bedingfield in Tall Cuffed BootsThe songbird shows off her personal style by pairing her tall cuffed boots with a short flirty frock.
