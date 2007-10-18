Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How to: Select a Hostess Gift
-
1. Dean & Deluca SpicesDo take the time to buy something thoughtful and in keeping with your host's passions or interests. A cook will like a special bottle of extra virgin olive oil or handpicked jars of spices.
Dean & Deluca spice rack, $150; at deandeluca.com.
-
2. Claus Porto Deco SoapsA frequent entertainer could use a box of scented soaps or disposable hand towels.
Claus Porto Deco soaps, $30; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
3. Bowluga Gourmet Doggie TreatsA dog lover might appreciate a tin of gourmet dog biscuits.
Bowluga gourmet dog treats, $6.99; at dogsuncorked.com.
-
4. Table Topics Conversation CardsFollow an evening's worth of conversation with another always appreciated gift: say a timely good-night 30 to 45 minutes after coffee has been served.
TableTopics conversation cards, $24; at charmingcards.com.
-
5. State Fair BingoDon't forget the kids! A personal gift is always appreciated-don't feel as if you have to spend a lot on this type of present.
State Fair Bingo, $37; at gamefest.com.
-
6. Melissa's Exotic FruitsPerhaps have fruit or flowers delivered the day after a party, which lets the host appreciate and enjoy your gift all the more.
Melissa's exotic and tropical fruit sampler, $44; at melissas.com.
-
7. Canasuc Heart-Shaped SugarIf you're headed to a brunch, give the host one less thing to worry about by bringing a stack of the latest magazines and day's papers for the group to peruse. Or try a treat to go with the hot beverages.
Canasuc heart-shaped sugar, $30; at surlatable.com.
-
8. Jacques Torres ChocolatesAt a dinner party, present a beautiful box of dark chocolates, caramels or crystallized ginger to be opened with dessert.
Jacques Torres boxed assortment, $33; at mrchocolate.com.
-
9. Veuve Cliquot Champagne
