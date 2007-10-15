Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How to: Pick the Right Lip Color
1. Jessica AlbaLipstick, like clothing, has become seasonless-matching your own coloring is the goal now. Roughly, cooler tones (those on the bluer end of the spectrum) work better for fairer skin, and warmer tones (those closer to red and orange) work best for darker tones like Jessica Alba's olive complexion.
Vincent Longo Velvet Riche rejuvenating lipstick in Fore-Plush, $23; at sephora.com.
2. Catherine Zeta-JonesChoose your color for different times of day. From 9 to 5, warm and creamy shades (more pink, less red) will look best, especially under harsh office lights. Catherine Zeta-Jones' terracotta gloss is perfect for day.
Estee Lauder Pure Color lipstick in Hot Chili, $22; at bloomingdales.com.
3. Eva LongoriaEvening light is more forgiving, so smooth on sheer fuchsias for fair skin or brick reds for those with olive skin, like Eva Longoria.
Clarins Lip Colour Tint in Red Currant, $19; at clarins.com.
4. RihannaThinking pink: A warm pink is peachy; a cool pink, like Rihanna's, is more mauve.
Benefit Silky Finish lipstick, $16; at benefitcosmetics.com.
5. Keira KnightleyTry a shade that pros say looks beautiful on nearly everyone: a sheer berry (like that worn by Keira Knightley), a subtle pink, or a light brown or nude spiked with gold, bronze or red.
Lipstick Queen lipstick in Sinner Berry, $18; at elizabeth-charles.com.
6. Beyonce KnowlesThe formula—gloss, stain, sheer or matte—matters too. Generally, the wetter the texture, the less long-wearing but more goof-proof. A look like Beyonce's high-shine lips is easy to spread on and quick to disappear.
MAC lipstick in Girl About Town, $14; at maccosmetics.
7. Mandy MooreA drier stain, à la Mandy Moore, grips and holds, so you have to be exacting about applying it within the lines.
Smashbox Photo Finish cream lipstick in Ravishing, $22; at smashbox.com.
8. Jennifer LopezSave the heavy gloss, and the shimmery stuff (à la Lopez), for night.
Revlon Super Lustrous cream lipstick in Silver City Pink, $4.99; at walgreens.com.
9. Hayden PanettiereWhen going for a bright tangerine, like Hayden Panettiere, don't be afraid to commit: a sheer lipstick is more permanent than gloss but easier to apply than a matte or stain.
Stila cream lipstick in Miranda, $16.50; at stilacosmetics.com.
10. Rosario DawsonBrighten a brown stick with a dab of pink gloss, or lighten a dark shade with clear gloss. Rosario Dawson's rose gloss has warm brown undertones.
Cover Girl TruShine lipstick in Coral Shine, $5.26; at drugstore.com.
11. Rachel McAdamsCombining one part lipstick, one part gloss to create a custom color is an inexpensive way to broaden your lip wardrobe. Rachel McAdams' makeup artist (and sister!) Kayleen McAdams mixed the Heat Wave and Jungle Red colors from Nars for tomato-bright lips.
Nars lipstick in Heat Wave and Jungle Red, $23/each; at neimanmarcus.com.
