How to Layer a Skirt Over Pants, As Seen at Tibi

How to Layer a Skirt Over Pants, As Seen at Tibi
Fernanda Calfat/Getty
February 16, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: Ruthie Friedlander (Text) and Callie Turner (Market)

Why wear a great pair of pants when you can wear a great pair of pants AND a great skirt. This season, we've seen skirts over pants at some of our favorite shows, like Tibi, where designer Amy Smilovic paired a heather grey pant with a matching pencil skirt. The neutral color combination and monochromatic mix is what makes this look feel more achievable. Here, a way you can wear this trend right. now. 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top