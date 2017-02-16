How to Layer a Skirt Over Pants, As Seen at Tibi

Why wear a great pair of pants when you can wear a great pair of pants AND a great skirt. This season, we've seen skirts over pants at some of our favorite shows, like Tibi, where designer Amy Smilovic paired a heather grey pant with a matching pencil skirt. The neutral color combination and monochromatic mix is what makes this look feel more achievable. Here, a way you can wear this trend right. now.
1. NILI LOTAN
Nili Lotan available at matchesfashion.com | $595
3. DIANE VON FURSTENBERG
Diane von Furstenberg available at matchesfashion.com | $298
