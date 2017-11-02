How InStyle Editors Layered Silk Dresses for Fall

Just as we speed right into fall (and then reluctantly but inevitably, winter), we’re desperately flexing our fashion muscles for new and improved ways to layer our dresses. Call it recycling, or just getting more bang for our buck—whatever it is, we can’t part with them. And thanks to Madewell’s newest collab with New York City cult fashion favorite No. 6, we don’t have to (and we definitely don't want to).

The soon-to-be-launched collection (dropping November 7, just FYI), comes as an eight-piece capsule collection including one-and-done jumpsuits (swoon) and breezy dresses (even more swoon), all rendered in No. 6’s signature prints. Of course, we had to try the collection for ourselves, because how could we not?

Below, you’ll find seven InStyle editors showing off how they styled their Madewell x No. 6 dresses—from pairing a midi-length dress with this season’s trendiest boots to a slip dress reworked as (yes) a top.

WITH UNEXPECTED ACCESSORIES

“I love how girly and feminine this dress is, from the tiny, little flowers to the long, flowy skirt. But I really wanted to balance out the ladylike dress by adding unexpected elements. So I threw on my trendy white boots, which are perfect for creating a stark contrast. And I had fun mixing prints and adding a bit of texture with my houndstooth jacket.” —Alexis Benett, E-Commerce Editor

OVER TROUSERS

"With a height of 4’11” I am constantly doing anything I can to lengthen my figure when it comes to styling my own wardrobe. The longer your legs and torso look, the taller you'll look—trust me! I immediately gravitated towards this multi colored striped dress for its elongating silhouette. I chose to layer a pair of black cigarette trousers under my dress and a matching double breasted black blazer overtop—aka what I like to call interrupted suiting! I think the pants create a flattering shape and break up the maxi dress. Plus, the slit is a great added detail. Try layering your separates with your favorite dress for fun new shapes." — Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

TRANSFORMED FOR DESK-TO-DRINKS

"As a cold weather-adverse human, I basically find a way to make a giant sweater work with everything as soon as the forecast drops below 60 degrees. Fortunately with this dress, I didn’t have to try very hard: It was aces under basically every oversized knit in my closet (and oh my, are there are many) although I’m particularly fond of how the lace edge on this navy style nodded to the whole prairie girl vibe without going full-on Laura Ingalls. A plush velvet bag helps with that, too—and makes the combination special enough I have no excuse to cancel those drink plans after work. A good outfit just shouldn’t be wasted, you know?" —Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer

WITH A POLISHED BUTTON-DOWN

"I layered a crisp white button down under the dress making this sleeveless style seasonally appropriate." —Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant

WITH LOADED-ON ACCESSORIES

"The dress is so gorgeous, so I knew I wanted it to go with a vest so you could still see a lot of the details. The soft colors play well together. The belt and scarf feel like accessories that don't overpower the look. A long belt perfectly nips in the waist and is a great styling point. To finish, I wanted to go with shoes that were sexy but still felt like it worked well with a fall look, so I went for strappy suede heels with thicker straps for a more grounded feel." —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

LAYERED WITH A SWEATER

"Nothing takes a silk slip dress from summer into fall quite like an oversized sweater and a simple boot. I like to keep things minimal by grounding patterns with solids. I also try to stick within the color palette when working with print. Classic jewelry, like a gold pendant necklace and simple hoops, completes the outfit perfectly for me." —Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

DOUBLED AS A TOP

"I’ll be real with you: I was totally joking around when I first tried this dress on with pants. Not only I was not expecting the dress to get tucked in so willingly (and without any sign of frumpiness, BTW), I also didn’t expect it to look, well, good. It should also be noted that I’m not usually a stripes-on-stripes kind of girl, but this outfit won me over—probably helps that the trousers are in a neighboring hue." —Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant Editor