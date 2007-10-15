Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How To: Choose a Great White Shirt
-
1. Kate HudsonNothing says simple elegance like a classic white shirt. Read on for tips to take on your next shopping trip.
Hudson looked perfectly pretty in a Zac Posen wrap shirt.
GET KATE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Banana Republic shirt, $25; at bananarepublic.com.
Check out Style 101 for more of what every stylish woman needs to know!
-
2. Keira KnightleyThe Fabric: A collared white shirt works best in poplin or twill, which give structure and aren't too sheer.
Keira Knightley's wore her oxford man-sized-could it also be a wardrobe staple for boyfriend Rupert Friend?
GET KEIRA'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Donna Karan shirt, $487; at net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Jennifer LopezThe Darts: Vertical darts below the bust help give a shirt a tailored look.
Jennifer Lopez kept her menswear-inspired look strictly feminine with a fitted white shirt.
GET JENNIFER'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Thomas Pink shirt, $180; at thomaspink.com.
-
4. Gwen StefaniThe Darts: Horizontal darts to the side of the bust accentuate curves.
Gwen Stefani's L.A.M.B. shirt had vintage flair.
GET GWEN'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Gap shirt, $44; at gap.com.
-
5. Kate BosworthThe Collar: Choose carefully-one that's too tall (and stiff) will rub against your neck.
Kate Bosworth was buttoned up right up to her perfectly-fitted collar.
GET KATE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Finamore shirt, $350; at vivre.com.
-
6. Sienna MillerThe Cuffs: French cuffs add flair, but make sure they fall no farther than just past your wristbone.
Sienna Miller rolled up her sleeves for a night on the town in a tunic-length white shirt.
GET SIENNA'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Not Your Daughter's Jeans shirt, $79; at bloomingdales.com.
-
7. Kate WalshThe Front: Watch for any pulling across the chest, gaps between the buttons, or lift at the front hem.
Kate Walsh looked like a modern-day Katharine Hepburn in a Diane von Furstenberg button-down.
GET KATE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Burberry shirt, $220; at bloomingdales.com.
-
8. Emmanuelle ChriquiThe Length: For most, a hem that hits about an inch below the waistline will look best.
Emmanuelle Chriqui chose the perfect length for a proper tuck-in.
GET EMMANUELLE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Express shirt, $40; at express.com.
-
9. EveThe Cut: You want tailored perfection-a shape that isn't too loose, boxy or billowy.
Eve's Prada puff-sleeve shirt was a flawless fit.
GET EVE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Alice + Olivia shirt, $150; at bluefly.com.
Check out Style 101 for more of what every stylish woman needs to know!
1 of 9
Kate Hudson
Nothing says simple elegance like a classic white shirt. Read on for tips to take on your next shopping trip.
Hudson looked perfectly pretty in a Zac Posen wrap shirt.
GET KATE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Banana Republic shirt, $25; at bananarepublic.com.
Check out Style 101 for more of what every stylish woman needs to know!
Hudson looked perfectly pretty in a Zac Posen wrap shirt.
GET KATE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Banana Republic shirt, $25; at bananarepublic.com.
Check out Style 101 for more of what every stylish woman needs to know!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM