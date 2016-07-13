See How Celebrities Wear Their Shorts in Their Teens, 20s, 30s, and 40s

While some articles of warm-weather clothing have transcended seasons, like how camis can be layered over button-down shirts once temps dip or slinky slip dresses over turtlenecks, shorts continue to remain the embodiment of summer fashion. There's no other sartorial equivalent akin to slipping on a pair of worn-in denim cut-offs and any top (insert: bikini, off-shoulder top, bodysuit here) to achieve an instant laid-back look that can work for a day trip to Fire Island, weekend errands, or for a cross-country road trip. Like a skirt, a pair of shorts boasts the same kind of freedom and ventilation that you need to survive 100-degree heat, but without the worry of an accidental Marilyn Monroe subway grate moment.

But as much love as shorts get, they're also hated on for their sometimes eyebrow-raising, too-short tendencies that definitely don't meet office dress codes—and if they're really short, style codes of conduct. On the flip side, anything too long can look mumsy (unless you're Gigi Hadid and you can pull off denim Bermudas, no questions asked). And then there's the question of whether you can wear shorts beyond a certain age.

Well, you can, and you can even wear shorts to work, too, with a pair that features the right cut, the right fabric, and the right styling. As proof, we kept tabs on every time a celebrity wore shorts in the last few months and plucked all the looks that perfectly demo how to wear them at every age and for every occasion. Tailored shorts in your teens and denim cut-offs in your 40s? Yes. The stars know how to defy the norm. From a 17-year-old Lily-Rose Depp in her shorts sweats set to a 48-year-old Julia Roberts in an office-friendly shorts suit, scroll through to see how stars are wearing their shorts.