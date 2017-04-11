How to Snag Alessandra Ambrosio's Supermodel Style

When you think supermodel, there’s no doubt Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the perfectly sculpted faces to pop up in your mind. I mean, just look at her (we’ll give you a moment to stare at the image above).
VIDEO: Get That Body: Alessandra Ambrosio
Welcome back. In the case of Ambrosio, being a top model certainly has its perks—exposure to impeccable fashion is certainly one of them. So it’s no wonder her fashion sense is top notch and, frankly, super enviable. So much so we just gotta have it. From her ultra glam and ultra sexy red carpet looks to her street style worthy off-duty ensembles (I mean, who could ever forget this velvet look? Answer: no one, no one ever), Ambrosio has the style we covet.
So naturally, we've put together a brief 101 on how to snag Alessandra Ambrosio’s sexy supermodel style.
1. THE LOOK: SIMMERING RED CARPET
When it comes to gala-dressing, think sexy. In fact, think super sexy and go for something with a luxe sheen and a figure-hugging silhouette—bonus points if there’s a thigh-high slit! Don’t be afraid to go full-on glamour with the accessories either. The more glimmer, the better.
2. DOLCE & GABBANA GOWN
$6,995
3. ROSS SIMONS EMERALD AND DIAMOND EARRINGS
$597 (originally $795)
4. EDDIE BORGO SILVER CHAIN BRACELET
$315
5. VINCE CAMUTO SATIN SANDALS
$110
6. THE LOOK: NEXT LEVEL OFF-DUTY
Take a page from Ambrosio’s book and up the ante on your off-duty looks. No need to go all out, just start with a simple base: perhaps a monochromatic ensemble. Then throw on a one-and-done piece—for Ambrosio, it’s a statement jacket.
7. ZAR MOTO JACKET
$300
8. H&M TURTLENECK
$15 (originally $18)
9. ELIE SAAB MAXI SKIRT
$1,216
10. STELLA LUNA ANKLE BOOTS
$765
11. SAINT LAURENT SAC DE JOUR TOTE
$3,250