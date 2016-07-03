This Brand Has the Best Going-Out Clothes (Gigi, J.Lo, and Khloe Are Obsessed)

Getting ready for a date or a night of club-hopping with the squad? Meet the House of CB, the London-based brand that's stocked with of-the-moment bodysuits, fitted bandage dresses, sleek suits—basically everything you would ever need for a sexy night out. It's why this brand has become the go-to for stars who want to give their usual red carpet looks an extra something, if you know what we mean.
Gigi Hadid once turned heads in a racy (read: unforgettable) House of CB bodysuit that was half a turtleneck, half a bralette, styling it with a double-slit skirt. As for Jennifer Lopez, she looks to the brand to supply her with curve-hugging pieces to show off her enviably toned physique.
But the best part about the brand? Nothing rings over $220. From Kylie Jenner to Demi Lovato, see the brand's celebrity fanbase and shop their looks at houseofcb.com. Your next night-out look, done.
-
1. Khloe Kardashian in "Martinique" Dress
Slip on a form-fitting dress in a bold hue—perfect for when you want a fitted silhouette in a fresh summery shade.
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $179
-
2. Demi Lovato in "Eloise" Bodysuit
Give your suit a hit of sex appeal with a black lace bodysuit This bodysuit is so popular, J.Lo has worn this style as well.
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $56
-
3. Keke Palmer in "Lorenza" Bodysuit and "Federica" Skirt
Pair a plunging bodysuit with a leather pencil skirt in complentary shades for a streamlined look.
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $114 each
-
4. Hailey Baldwin in "Arnaude" Dress
Bring out your inner sex kitten with a bustier dress that has a thigh-high slit.
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $142
-
5. Gigi Hadid in "Malla" Bodysuit
Create the illusion of a dress by styling a bodysuit with a skirt (or a jumpsuit, with pants!).
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $70 (originally $99)
-
6. Victoria Justice in "Kristiana" Dress
If you love capes, try slit sleeves—they add a dramatic flair without the additional layer of fabric.
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $185
-
7. Vanessa Hudgens in "Adiran" Dress
Sheer sleeves? Check. Plunging neckline? Check. Thigh-high slit? Check. This maxi dress has it all.
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $214
-
8. Jennifer Lopez in "Anuki" Dress
When the queen of sexy (hello, plunging Versace dress!) dons a style, you know it's going to hug your curves in the best way possible. As usual, J.Lo doesn't disappoint!
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $214