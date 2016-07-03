This Brand Has the Best Going-Out Clothes (Gigi, J.Lo, and Khloe Are Obsessed)

Getting ready for a date or a night of club-hopping with the squad? Meet the House of CB, the London-based brand that's stocked with of-the-moment bodysuits, fitted bandage dresses, sleek suits—basically everything you would ever need for a sexy night out. It's why this brand has become the go-to for stars who want to give their usual red carpet looks an extra something, if you know what we mean.

Gigi Hadid once turned heads in a racy (read: unforgettable) House of CB bodysuit that was half a turtleneck, half a bralette, styling it with a double-slit skirt. As for Jennifer Lopez, she looks to the brand to supply her with curve-hugging pieces to show off her enviably toned physique.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But the best part about the brand? Nothing rings over $220. From Kylie Jenner to Demi Lovato, see the brand's celebrity fanbase and shop their looks at houseofcb.com. Your next night-out look, done.