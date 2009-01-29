Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Hourglass
1. Why We Love ItWe want you to celebrate your curves. Embrace, perhaps even enhance, the shape you’re in. What’s more, define your waist, but not in a ’60s Mad Men way. Instead, create two dramatic arcs that proclaim full-grown womanliness. We realize it’s as daunting as it is natural, but you’ll thank us for suggesting it. Someday.
How to Wear It
Find which proportion flatters you: Draw the focus up to minimize hips. Full-on heels are needed to balance such a powerful silhouette; alternatively, distinctive belts reinforce it. Slicked back hair lets your beautiful leg shape steal the spotlight.
Photos: left, Gianfranco Ferre; right, Dolce amp Gabbana
2. Alexander WangNylon-spandex dress, Alexander Wang , $795; at Nordstrom, call 888-282-6060.
3. Banana RepublicBelt, Banana Republic, $125; visit bananarepublic.com for stores.
4. Eryn BrinieSatin dress, Eryn Brinie, $195; Call 866-780-3796.
5. Herve Leger by Max AzriaStretch rayon and nylon dress, Herve Leger by Max Azria, $790; buy online now at intermixonline.com .
6. SportmaxCotton-spandex dress, Sportmax, $1,055; Call 212-674-1817.
7. Carlos by Carlos SantanaLeather, platform sandals, Carlos by Carlos Santana, $99; visit carlosshoes.com.
8. Thread SocialSilk twill dress, Thread Social, $440; Call 212-414-8844.
