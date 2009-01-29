We want you to celebrate your curves. Embrace, perhaps even enhance, the shape you’re in. What’s more, define your waist, but not in a ’60s Mad Men way. Instead, create two dramatic arcs that proclaim full-grown womanliness. We realize it’s as daunting as it is natural, but you’ll thank us for suggesting it. Someday.



How to Wear It

Find which proportion flatters you: Draw the focus up to minimize hips. Full-on heels are needed to balance such a powerful silhouette; alternatively, distinctive belts reinforce it. Slicked back hair lets your beautiful leg shape steal the spotlight.



Photos: left, Gianfranco Ferre; right, Dolce amp Gabbana