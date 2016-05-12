4 Brands That Make Swimwear Shopping Fun and Painfree 

Shopping for swimwear is basically one drawn-out emotional rollercoaster ride. You start at a high at the bright and shiny thought of a brand new swimsuit (one that might even embody some of the summer's hottest trends)—the perfect way to usher in the new season. And then, utter deflation and dread when you realize that would require the physical act and mental exertion of actually shopping for a swimsuit, as in, trying on suit after suit in icky fitting rooms equipped with icky mirrors and even ickier lighting. And then, inevitable disappointment until you eventually—eventually—find a winner (or settle for one that will simply pass).

But we're here to save you from the hassle and the exhaustion of it all. Or, at least these four brands are. With seamless at-home try-on programs that allow you to test designs (with no strings attached), or free shipping and return policies, these trailblazers have found a way to make the swimwear shopping experience fun, easy, and pain-free. Take a look at what we're talking about.

RELATED: Your Guide to the Hottest Swimsuit Trends of 2016

Cocodune

Courtesy

As the "Warby Parker of swimwear," Cocodune has a free home try-on program for swim—the first of its kind—where you're given five business days to try on up to four pieces in the comfort of your home. You send back what you don't love (returns are free) and you're charged for the ones you keep. (And if you're wondering what happens to the pieces after they're returned, they undergo a rigorous spot inspection process, which you can read all about here.)

The Los Angeles-based brand prides itself on its soft, yet durable fabric that's not only machine washable, but is completely recyclable. We especially love the minimalist, modern styles that still boast timeless appeal.

Bikini tops start at $42; cocodune.com. Bikini bottoms start at $52; cocodune.com. One-pieces start at $122; cocodune.com.

Bikyni

Courtesy

In just one year, Bikyni has quickly become the main supplier of no-think, frills-free swimwear basics. The brand stands by a free shipping and return policy to make at-home try-ons possible. Our favorite part? The brand's insanely easy-to-use (not to mention, insanely fun) mixing-and-matching tool. The only caveat—these pieces sell out fast. We recommend signing up for a notification in-stock email, especially if you're tied to a specific color and style.

Bikini tops, $50; bikyni.com. Bikini bottoms, $50; bikyni.com. One-pieces, $95; bikyni.com.

RELATED: The 7 Chicest One-Pieces to Buy—Under $150

Wala Swim

Courtesy

Wala Swim acts as a curator of the best swimwear brands from around the world. The team scours the globe and sources international brands, like Australia's Baku Swimwear and Valimare from London. And thanks to its free shipping and free returns, you not only have access to every single one of Wala Swim's 147 suits, but you can try them on at home—for free.

Pictured above (clockwise, from left): Seafolly maillot, $172; walaswim.com. Eberjey bandeau, $94; walaswim.com. Vitamin A wrap top, $99; walaswim.com.

Norma Kamali

Courtesy

You're familiar with Norma Kamali's work, even if you don't know it. Her iconic swimsuits have been a celebrity favorite since the '70s, starting with Farrah Fawcett's red one-piece in 1976 to Beyonce's vacay swimwear-of-choice in 2014. Norma Kamali has a "try before you buy" service, in which you work with a personal shopper to receive a curated selection of goods to try on at home. Fill out the form to get started.

Pictured above (clockwise, from left): One-piece, $385; normakamali.com. High-rise bottoms, $75; normakamali.com. Bikini top, $75; normakamali.com.