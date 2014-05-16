Happy 61st Birthday, Pierce Brosnan!

Your character in The Mentalist wears beat-up shoes. Do you also hang on to old belongings?

Yeah-I get nervous exploring new ideas and options as far as clothes go.



Got an example?

I don't want to look like a doofus, but my first priority is to wear something that feels comfortable and fits who I am, as opposed to me trying to fit what the outfit is. I'm not crazy about men's fashion. You can get swayed into trying something that's fresh and hip and ... let's put it this way: On one or two occasions, my 16y-year-old daughter has said, "Uh, Dad, are you trying to seem young?" As in, "It's a good shirt, but I don't think you can pull it off."