Happy 61st Birthday, Pierce Brosnan!

Happy 61st Birthday, Pierce Brosnan!
May 16, 2014 @ 8:45 AM
BY: Grace Gavilanes

Let's raise a glass to Pierce Brosnan! The Irish actor, who turns 61 today, is best known for playing "Bond. James Bond" and portrayed the British Secret Service agent in four films. Known for his charismatic nature and even sleeker set of suits, Brosnan's 007 epitomized sophistication. But is the actor as fashion-conscious as the iconic character? "I do like clothes, and I suppose I like the dapperness of it all," he tells InStyle. "It's great to dress up. I love style." Cheers to that!

