Happy 61st Birthday, Pierce Brosnan!

Let's raise a glass to Pierce Brosnan! The Irish actor, who turns 61 today, is best known for playing "Bond. James Bond" and portrayed the British Secret Service agent in four films. Known for his charismatic nature and even sleeker set of suits, Brosnan's 007 epitomized sophistication. But is the actor as fashion-conscious as the iconic character? "I do like clothes, and I suppose I like the dapperness of it all," he tells InStyle. "It's great to dress up. I love style." Cheers to that!
1. Stephen Moyer
It's fair to say that Bill amp#91;his True Blood characteramp#93; has turned into a snappy dresser. Growing up in Essex, England, were you as well?
I was a mod when I was a kid. I'd be in Italian pencil-leg trousers with those bowling shoes you wear outside and a Fred Perry polo shirt with a V-neck sweater. It was like an Essex uniform-a very specific look.
And now?
I wear lots of Junk de Luxe sweaters, Cult of Individuality jeans—which are about the best for me—and Fiorentini + Baker boots. With fashion I'm good on jeans and boots. Ask me about anything else, and I'll just look at you doe-eyed and not understand what you're talking about.
What's a guilty pleasure of yours? Crocheting in your trailer, perhaps?
I used to have a stall in the Portobello and Camden markets amp#91;in Londonamp#93; and made leather belts and little leather purses; stuff like that. I've done crochet! amp#91;laughsamp#93; Photography is my deep, abiding passion these days. I have a stupid amount of cameras-probably 15 to 20 ancient ones.
You let Odette (Annable's fiancee) pick out your clothes? Ever choose what she wears?
Actually, just last weekend. We were going to lunch, and she asked me to select her outfit. I was like, I love this! Girls are weird with jeans, so I just decided the top-a long-sleeve flannel with a cool sweater over it. The colors sort of matched a bit. Here's the deal: I claim I have no style, but one of my first jobs was at Eddie Bauer in my hometown mall. Then I made the move to the Gap, then to Abercrombie. I definitely put in my time on the retail front. I get clothes.
What's the most romantic thing someone has done for you?
Odette surprised me with a trip to San Ysidro Ranch for our one-year anniversary. The reason this girl rocks is she knew I had my fantasy football draft that weekend. So she packed my bag with clothes she'd picked out and all my football magazines and my computer because she knew I had to do it out there. And I won my league that year.
5. Simon BakerYour character in The Mentalist wears beat-up shoes. Do you also hang on to old belongings?
Yeah-I get nervous exploring new ideas and options as far as clothes go.
Got an example?
I don't want to look like a doofus, but my first priority is to wear something that feels comfortable and fits who I am, as opposed to me trying to fit what the outfit is. I'm not crazy about men's fashion. You can get swayed into trying something that's fresh and hip and ... let's put it this way: On one or two occasions, my 16y-year-old daughter has said, "Uh, Dad, are you trying to seem young?" As in, "It's a good shirt, but I don't think you can pull it off."
My mom was a seamstress, and she made all of my clothes when I was a kid. I spent hours and hours and hours standing on the kitchen table with her pinning fabric on me. That's why I appreciate the work that goes into custom tailoring.
We often see you suited up ...
I do like a well-made suit, and I think men look their best in them. Do I wear them every day? No. I do for work.
In real life, are you more of a T-shirt-and-jeans kind of guy?
Not a "white T-shirt, blue jeans" guy—that has a classic, American kind of connotation. I'm probably more of a "corduroys and T-shirts-that-are-not-necessarily-white" kind of guy.
Comfortable and tactical. I dress for what I have to do that day. I always yell at my wife (Demi Moore) if we're in New York City and she's wearing heels. I say, "You know we could end up walking. Don't wear heels."
Do you have any other fashion guidelines?
Your shoes have to match your belt. That's rule number one for guys. You can't put the brown shoes with the black belt. Or a brown belt with a black wristwatch. Just don't do it! Also, I don't like boots with suits. And when you wear sneakers, make sure they go with your shirt. If they've got a big green swoosh on them, you need a shirt with green in it.
I'm a fan of the ball cap. The only time I don't have my head covered is when I'm performing. I own hundreds of hats.
When you were a model, you were in a contest with Josh Duhamel and lost. Have you seen it on YouTube?
The video is so extraordinarily embarrassing! I always joke around with my friends about it. I was 19, and my voice hadn't fully changed. Josh says, "That kid from Iowa is stiff competition." It's funny, man.
Something might look good in a picture, but if you don't feel comfortable in it, you shouldn't wear it.
Who influenced your style growing up?
My sister Paige is six years older-I was like her dress-up doll, but she made me look cool. She took me to a hairstylist, who gave me a spiky part I rocked for a long time. But I was definitely more concerned with playing football, so usually I wore whatever I could mess up without getting into trouble with my mom.
Armani or Gucci for events; Diesel, Topshop and LNA for everyday. I never used to shop anywhere but thrift stores because the clothes felt lived in. It's a little creepy to wear someone else's stuff, but I enjoy that.
Has your wife (Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan) ever tried to throw out any of your old clothes?
Not that I've noticed. But there are times when something like a pair of sweatpants or a holey T-shirt I've had for 15 years goes missing, then all of a sudden she'll walk downstairs wearing it. Things move from my closet to hers.
Since you've bulked up for New Moon, which designers fit you best?
I've been wearing a lot of suits lately, and I love the Calvin Klein Collection. It fits great and is comfortable. I like Cole Haan for my dress shoes. If I want to be more casual, I love Diesel. They make my favorite straight-leg jeans.
What's one thing in your closet you can't live without?
Leather jackets. I have about five or six.
You're such an active guy—how do you keep your hair so perfect?
I use KMS Hairplay and Redken Rough Paste.
Who was your first screen crush?
It was Jessica Alba for quite a while. Now it's Megan Fox. I'd love to work with her.
What do you or don't you like to see a girl wear?
I think a girl is most attractive when wearing sweats and just being herself. I don't like when they try to get too dressed up. That's why I'm not a big fan of high heels. I really like jeans with round-toe ballet flats. Also, ankle boots with a skirt or short dress.
Vinyl. I grew up listening to soul music, hip-hop, RampB, and jazz funk and am verging on 300 records, 200 of which are all old jazz reissues or first pressings.
And now you're writing music too. I am. My dream is to play live shows with a small orchestra—strings, horns, an organ. I'd play keyboards and guitar and sing. But I wouldn't be the frontman.
Have you written a song for Blake?
Yeah. The best gift I've ever given was a song I wrote.
Is that the most amazing feeling?
You know, she seemed to like it.
It's made me realize that taking care of your appearance is a good thing. Spending over $100 on a pair of jeans is not crazy, because if they look good and you wear them a lot, it's worth it.
Do you take anyone with you?
Blake is largely responsible for every nice thing I have. She's got great taste.
What do you like that she wears?
Just about everything. But when a girl can wear a loose white V-neck, jeans, flats and a ponytail, be confident, and make that look good, it's the sexiest thing.
15. Penn BadgleyIs there something you wouldn't be caught dead in?
I can't rock hats at all. I don't know how guys pull them off, but if I put one on, I'm like, Why is this on my head?
Ever make any fashion blunders?
Well, I met John Galliano recently at an event in his honor but had no idea who he was. He looked like a fantastic pirate in a leather vest with no shirt on and a tall top hat. We were introduced, and I said, "I'm sorry, what's your name?" And he's like, "John." Blake thought it was hilarious.
16. Matthew McConaughey"I actually use a man bag. My favorite is by Muxo. They're all handmade and the leather is like no other."
17. Zachary Quinto"I used to love Miami Vice. I went through a serious phase where I walked around dressed like Don Johnson: linen pants with an oversize blazer and no shirt. But I was like 10."
18. Chris Evans"I've got ridiculously thin legs, so I hate skinny jeans. My Paper Denim & Cloth jeans give me a little extra bag in the butt-as if I might actually have one."
19. Jon Hamm"I have a cool Rag & Bone jacket and this blue Armani jacket that is my go-to blazer," says Hamm. "I'm an adult-size male, so I can't wear super-fashiony stuff-I'd look like 15 pounds of sausage in a 10-pound bag."
20. Mark Ruffalo"I've never been a fan of my hair. Everyone had cool straight hair, and I had this 'bouf.'"
21. Shia LaBeouf"[growing up in L.A.] made me crave comfort. Even if I'm wearing a great suit, it has to feel like I was born to wear it. I dig beautiful Prada suits, but I still have a massive collection of Dodgers hoodies."
22. Joshua Jackson"The major shift that's happened in the last two years is that now I actually look at myself in the mirror before I step outside."
23. Brendan Fraser"Most guys don't know when things are incorrect or not. It depends on where you're going and your age. I went to boarding school [in Toronto] wearing suits and ties. Once that was finished, I was like, 'I'm going to wear blue jeans and T-shirts because I don't have to do this anymore.' However, you want to come back after a while; you want to get a little dressed up."
24. Jason Bateman"Amanda [his wife] helped me understand what was right and wrong. I'm 39, not 29. So it's button-downs, not vintage Ts. Now I tuck in my shirt. That's a big, big step."
25. Steve Carell"I didn't take chances growing up. I had a couple of polyester suits that will never be called retro."
26. Scott Foley"In my younger days I would wear tighter shirts. Now I like things to hang-I think it's classier and less Euro."
27. Gerard Butler"It's amazing how much time and effort it takes for me to look rumpled."
28. Eric Dane"I bought my wife a gold bracelet from Cartier that she adores. It wasn't any special occasion-it may have been a Thursday. Whenever I'm inspired to go buy gifts, I do it."
29. Pharrell Williams"Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel at the moment, and where you're going. It doesn't have to be bright, doesn't have to be loud. Just has to be you."
30. Patrick Dempsey“My hair is a complete nightmare to deal with. The gray is coming in now, and I’m looking forward to that. I’m going to try and age gracefully and not be neurotic about it.”
31. James Marsden“I like spaghetti straps for my wife-she has great shoulders and a great neck. I love when she puts her hair up, because I can see the back of her neck, so delicate and vulnerable. It’s the vampire in me."
32. Josh Holloway“My wife’s accustomed to my facial hair now. At first, I had to trick her into kissing me because it was all prickly. But twice a year I get to shave and she’s like, ‘Whoa, who’s that?’”
33. Kyle Chandler“Guys are all about watches, boots, sunglasses, jackets. For us, simplicity is best.”
34. Jaime Foxx“If your girl’s over and she wants to put on some boxers, it’s very sexy. When she has on a pair of your underwear or your shirt, it says, ‘That’s my girl.’”
35. Adrien Brody"My father's thin, and my grandfather was very thin. When I did The Pianist, I starved myself, then had to gain weight back rapidly. Now I appreciate how people struggle with their bodies. Nobody's perfect."
36. Jeremy Piven"To me, the way a woman walks is the sexiest thing of all; how someone carries herself and moves through space is very telling. If amp#91;she'samp#93; comfortable in her own skin, then it doesn’t matter what she’s wearing."
37. Peter Sarsgaard“I like thick eyebrows amp#91;on womenamp#93;. I never understood eyebrow plucking. To me that makes no sense."
38. Don Cheadle“I’ve always preferred clothes that are functional—if I needed to run, tackle or kick, I could.”
39. Adam Brody“I had an Afro in high school. I looked like a bleached-blond surf dog.”
40. Chris Rock“I’m at a point where getting laughs is what matters. Whether I’m among the guys or in front of 5,000 people, I’m just as happy.”