Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Hollywood's Best Dressed Kids
1. Honor WarrenHonor Warren shares mom Jessica Alba's easy-chic vibe, styling her horse-print shift with a black drapy cardigan, ultra-cool Doc Martens and a canvas bag with neon persimmon piping.
2. Kingston RossdaleMom Gwen Stefani lets Kingston Rossdale choose his own threads. For an afternoon out, the blond youngster injected his inner punk influence on his sweater vest-and-khakis combo with a necklace and rock-steady boots.
3. Romeo BeckhamLike father, like son. Romeo Beckham is as dapper as David Beckham on the red carpet. As the face of Burberry, the charming boy model was decked in the British label, from his tailored suit to his dashing overcoat.
4. Marion and Tabitha BroderickIt’s clear that Marion and Tabitha Broderick have mom Sarah Jessica Parker’s fashion gene. The twins both sported different floral (but equally adorable) frocks, headbands, matching beaded necklaces and ballet flats.
5. Zuma RossdaleWith rocker parents Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani who lead by example, Zumma Rossdale played it cool as a little gentleman in a gingham blue button-down, striped bow-tie, citrus-colored shorts, two-toned sneaks with a peek of cobalt blue socks.
6. Shiloh Jolie-PittPerhaps she's inspired by big bros Maddox and Pax? Whatever the reason, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt loves big-boy style like her band tees, cameo cargo pants and bright colored kicks.
7. Matilda LedgerMatilda Ledger held on tight to mom Michelle Williams' hand, as she took a stroll in a pale-pink floral sundress, wayfarers and neutral sandals.
8. Mercy James CicconeIt's not easy to upstage Madonna, but material girl Mercy James topped her mama in a black-and-white chevron shift dress with floral accents, a pretty pink headband, stacked bangles and white sandals.
9. Harlow MaddenBudding dancer Harlow Madden left a ballet class in a sugary sweet tutu. Looks like she inherited mom Nicole Richie's standout style!
10. Cruz BeckhamCruz Beckham proved that parents Victoria and David Beckham aren't the only trendsetters in the family. He color-blocked his Brooklyn tee with a bright red hoodie and mustard colored skinnies.
11. Suri CruiseSuri Cruise is all grown up! The ever-stylish Cruise was out and about on the city streets in a baby-blue floral shift dress and contrasting bright red Roger Vivier buckle flats.
12. Moses MartinMoses Martin took a break from walking to catch a ride with dad Chris Martin in a plain white tee, black skinnies, checkered Vans and a Brooklyn Nets topper.
13. Zahara Jolie-PittUnlike her tomboy sister Shiloh, Zahara Jolie-Pitt has a decidedly girly fashion sense. The budding fashionista opted for a peachy-nude midi dress that she accessorized with patent red flip flops and a beaded necklace. The finishing touch? A red flower to sweeten up her edgy cornrows.
14. Valentina PinaultPretty Valentina Pinault knows how to jet set in style, like mom Salma Hayek. For a day of flying, the little one layered a gray polo club sweater over a bright top, threw on black leggings and completed her look with a siren-red scarf and Gucci wellingtons.
15. Willow SmithWith parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it’s no wonder that Willow Smith is whip-smart when it comes to fashion. As a permanent red carpet fixture, she is known for her sartorial unpredictability, like teaming her striped jumpsuit with a cropped leather jacket, fedora and a tattoo-esque choker.
16. Vida McConaugheyDaughter to Brazilian model Camila Alves, Vida McConaughey is already a pro at transitioning between seasons, cleverly partnering her floral shift dress with key winter accessories: A dark overcoat, gray scarf and leggings, cowboy boots and a black Panama hat.
17. Flynn BloomA style icon in the making, Flynn Bloom is blessed with dad Orlando Bloom’s looks and mom Miranda Kerr’s fashion finesse. The trendy tot paired a printed sweater with an orange top, cuffed jeans, gray desert boots and newsboy cap.
18. Louis Bardo BullockIt’s too soon to tell if Louis Bardo Bullock has mom Sandra Bullock’s acting chops, but he sure does have her fashion stripes. He styled his nautical-inspired sweater with denim, Adidas velcros and a blue plaid newsboy cap.
