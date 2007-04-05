Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Hollywood's Best Bodies
-
1. Jessica AlbaBURN, BABY, BURN
Alba does 30 minutes of cardio five days a week, rotating between the stationary bike and the treadmill. She varies the intensity, doing sprints or increasing the resistance on the bike (to simulate an uphill ride), so she burns even more calories during each workout.
-
2. Jessica BielSPEED IS KEY
The actress keeps her rear in gear with 40-minute sprint workouts-great for the legs and butt-two to three times a week. Biel alternates ten seconds of racing up stairs or around a track with 60 seconds of a slow jog.
-
3. Halle BerryMIX THINGS UP
The secret behind Berry's hourglass shape is variety. She does just one lower-body exercise and one upper-body exercise a day-changing the type of exercise, number of sets and reps throughout the week. The reason: Even a difficult exercise routine becomes easier with repetition and eventually loses its efficacy.
-Polly Blitzer
-
4. Cameron DiazSTEP IT UP
To work her quad (front of thigh) and glute (derriÃ¨re) muscles, Diaz incorporates this move into her workout routine: Step-ups on a low bench, with 5- or 8-pound weights. Step up with your right foot, then bring our left knee to your chest. Step down, finishing with a reverse lunge. Do 10 times; repeat on the left leg.
-
5. Reese WitherspoonEMBRACE NATURE
Exercising outdoors improves your body and your mind. Witherspoon's favorite activity: hiking. (Walking up a steep incline really burns fat.)
-
6. Scarlett Johansson
Johansson is living proof that you don’t need to spend all day in the gym to look healthy. During the filming of Match Point, her workouts were straightforward-45 minutes three times a week of simple moves like lunges, push-ups, chin-ups and squats. She did these moves as a circuit-one after the other with no rest in between-to keep her heart rate up, thus combining both strength training and cardio.
-
7. Heidi Klum
Since giving birth to her son Johan, the supermodel is taking a more laid-back approach to getting in shape. Instead of vigorous workouts like she did after having son Henry, Klum's now doing yoga several times a week. Two other ways busy new moms can incorporate exercise into their day (and bond with baby): Bounce on a stability ball while holding your infant, or snuggle them in a sling and walk up and down stairs.
-
8. Demi Moore
The 44-year-old keeps her body rock solid by biking, running, and, when she’s at her home in Idaho, snow shoeing and cross country skiing. The body is more challenged, as it never gets used to doing only one sport. Changing things up also prevents the wear and tear that comes from repeating a single activity, especially as you get older.
-
9. Sheryl Crow
Crow says good-bye to flabby underarms by doing tricep extensions to stretch and strengthen her muscles. Stand and hold a dumbbell with both hands, elbows bent behind your head to 90 degrees. Straighten your arms, squeezing the triceps. Repeat until fatigued.
-
10. Jennifer Hudson
Three basic moves-squats, push-ups, and sit-ups-work every muscle in your body. Hudson does a circuit of 25 each, repeating four times (with a minute of rest in between).
-
11. Try The Buddy SystemIf someone else is depending on you to work out, you’ll be more likely to fit it into your day (can you say "guilt trip"?). Take a cue from Reese Witherspoon and find a fitness partner with similar goals to help you get moving. If you can't find a friend, try locating a partner near you at readytosweat.com or post a listing on your gym’s bulletin board.
-
12. Be A Do-Gooder"Charity runs are a rewarding way to get in shape," says celebrity trainer James Bowman of New York's Peak Performance. "Because they raise money for a good cause, they double the feel-good benefits of the workout." To find the next event in your city contact a local running club or check in with Susan G. Komen for the Cure to find races around the country.
At left: Halle Berry at a Revlon Run/Walk for Women.
-
13. Download a Personal TrainerWant to bust exercise boredom? Some celebrity trainers now offer a variety of audio-guided workouts, set to high-energy tunes, designed to increase your speed and elevate your mood. Log on to GYMp3 for workouts from Kathy Kaehler, who’s trained everyone from Claudia Schiffer to Michelle Pfeiffer (at left); get customized workouts from dozens of other top trainers at podfitness.com.
-
14. Reward YourselfA great post-workout snack: Dark chocolate and raw almonds, both proven antioxidants. “The darker the chocolate, the better for you,” says Joe Dowdell, who trains Claire Danes (at left) at New York's Peak Performance. Bonus: A new study has found that the flavonoids (antioxidant compounds) in dark chocolate may help lower your chances of developing heart disease.
-
15. Celebrities' Favorite JeansHollywood's best bodies look great in jeans. Cameron Diaz scores this relaxed-chic look by pairing comfortably faded 7 for All Mankind straight-leg jeans with a flowing top and heels.
BUY JEANS LIKE CAMERON'S 7 for All Mankind, $198; at 7forallmankind.com
Click here to see more star's in their favorite jeans, and click to buy your own pair! Click here to see more sexy celebs at the beach
1 of 15
Jessica Alba
BURN, BABY, BURN
Alba does 30 minutes of cardio five days a week, rotating between the stationary bike and the treadmill. She varies the intensity, doing sprints or increasing the resistance on the bike (to simulate an uphill ride), so she burns even more calories during each workout.
Alba does 30 minutes of cardio five days a week, rotating between the stationary bike and the treadmill. She varies the intensity, doing sprints or increasing the resistance on the bike (to simulate an uphill ride), so she burns even more calories during each workout.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM