Should You Save or Splurge? Here Are Your Holiday Suggestions

It's the holiday season. You may have survived Black Friday. You may have survived Cyber Monday. But I doubt you'll survive the rest of 2017 without setting your eyes on something that you "must" have. Me? My list is long. But thankfully, after working in fashion for 15 years, I've learned to spot a worthwhile splurge and a lucky steal. Here, a few things to spend OR splurge on, no matter your budget.