Should You Save or Splurge? Here Are Your Holiday Suggestions

It's the holiday season. You may have survived Black Friday. You may have survived Cyber Monday. But I doubt you'll survive the rest of 2017 without setting your eyes on something that you "must" have. Me? My list is long. But thankfully, after working in fashion for 15 years, I've learned to spot a worthwhile splurge and a lucky steal. Here, a few things to spend OR splurge on, no matter your budget.
-
1. The Bright Puffer
SPLURGE: Moncler Paeonia Quilted Cotton-Canvas Down Coat, $1,590; net-a-porter.com
STEAL: Everlane "The Short Puffer Jacket," $125; everlane.com
-
2. The Sparkly Jewel
SPLURGE: Pomellato Sabbia 17-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Earrings, $7,600; net-a-porter.com
STEAL: Tai Pave Organic Disc Earrings, $42; taijewelry.com
-
3. The Fanny Pack
SPLURGE: Gucci Pink Velvet GG Marmont Matelassé Belt Bag, $980; ssense.com
STEAL: Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag, $30; urbanoutfitters.com
-
4. The Black Pointy-Toe Boot
SPLURGE: Burberry District Glossed-Leather and Stretch-Knit Sock Boots, $895; net-a-porter.com
STEAL: ALDO Cirelle Boot, $110; aldoshoes.com
-
5. The Luxe Loungewear
SPLURGE: Olivia Von Halle London Striped Silk and Cashmere-Blend Sweatshirt and Track Pants Set, $1,245; net-a-porter.com
STEAL: DKNY Stretch Loungers Brushed-Jersey Cardigan and Leggings Set, $70; net-a-porter.com