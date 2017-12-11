If I'm Going To Buy One New Thing For The Holidays, What Should It Be?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

So you only have enough in your bank account to invest in JUST ONE THING to get you through this holiday season. What's a shopaholic to do? Invest in a fun shirt with a statement sleeve that you can pair with jeans, leather leggings, or a frilly skirt. It's like buying multiple outfits, but for the price of one!

