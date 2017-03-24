H&M's Conscious Collection Presents On-Trend and Sustainable Clothing

H&M is not only our go-to retailer for affordable and trendy pieces but now, thanks to their latest expanded Conscious Collection launch, we know exactly where we'll be buying our sustainable clothing from now on.

“For this year’s Conscious Exclusive collection at H&M, we thought not only about the look of the pieces, but also how they feel and sound. It’s a collection to please all our senses, and also our desire to be sustainable in everything we do,” said H&M’s Head of Design and Creative Director, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, in a press release.

The collection features everything from special occasion dresses to blazers and workwear, plus this year's line also includes menswear, adorable clothing for kids, and even sustainable fragrances: "a set of unisex organic oils that can be worn separately, or mixed together to create an individual unique scent." Prices range from $35 to $350.

“H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection shows how the best style can be mindful of the planet, to help protect it for the future," says model and face of the campaign Natalia Vodianova. "It's such a desirable collection, with pieces made in sustainable materials that you want to wear for seasons to come."

H&M is working to make more of its entire store more sustainable with "26% [of H&M's offerings] now made from sustainable materials, with a goal each year to increase the share. For example by 2020 H&M aims for 100% of its cotton to be sustainably sourced." Emma Watson would approve.

Scroll down below to take a look at some of the prettiest pieces from the Conscious Exclusive collection, which goes on sale online and in 160 H&M stores worldwide on April 20.