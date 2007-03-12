Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
His Vests
-
THE LOOK
Boyfriends, beware-man-tailored waistcoats are a runway hit that could take a hit on your closet. Girlfriends should try a vest with loose separates for easy appeal.
THE VEST Wool-viscose-polyester-elastane, Rachel Mara, $242; at ronherman.com.
-
THE VEST
Cotton, Diesel, $400; 877-433-4373 or diesel.com for stores.
-
THE VEST
Cotton denim, Earnest Sewn, $172; at Blue Bee, 805-899-4124.
-
THE VEST
Cotton, Ann Taylor, $98; 800-342-5266.
-
THE VEST
Cotton-polyester, McQ-Alexander McQueen, $255; 323-651-4129.
-
THE VEST
Cotton, April, May, $125; 732-722-8818 or ten-south.com.
-
7. Derek Lam
-
8. HermÃ¨s
-
9. Chanel
-
10. Rag & Bone
-
11. Ralph Lauren
