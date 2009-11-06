Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
For Him
1. American Eagle Messenger Bag
2. Neiman Marcus Sports Ball Luggage Tags$35; at neimanmarcus.com.
3. Diesel Sunglasses$165; visit diesel.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Print this page and show it at any Deisel store from November 16 to December 30 to redeem.
4. Paul Smith Cuff Links$110; at saks.com.
5. Techno Marine Watch$395; at amazon.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE9 from November 16 to December 30.
6. Bottega Veneta Suede Dodger Shoe$540; at bottegaveneta.com.
7. Timex Retro-Dial Watch$95; at Bloomingdales.com.
8. Geneva Sound Stereo System$699; at genevasound.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
9. Garmin GPS Unit$320; call 203-353-4994.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
10. Jawbone Earcandy Bluetooth$129; at us.jawbone.com.
11. Fydelity Built-In Speakers Backpack$60; at acgears.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
12. The Sharper Image Digital Camera Binoculars$30; at jcp.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
13. Superheadz Camera$120; at turntablelab.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
14. (RED) Dell Inspiron Mini 10$349; at dell.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
15. Gjis Bakker Reflective Bicycle Clips for Pants$18; at conranusa.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
16. Republic of Men Gift Set$49; at bananarepublic.com.
17. Corzo Personalized Tequila$87; call 877-Spirits.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code CorzoInS from November 16 to December 30.
18. Odin Cologne$110; visit odinnewyork.com for stores.
19. Art of Shaving Manual Razor$100; at theartofshaving.com.
20. John Varvatos Artisan Cologne$77; at johnvarvatos.com.
21. Black Brown 1826 Jacket$200; at lordandtaylor.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
22. J Crew Flannel Button Down$59.50; at jcrew.com.
23. Calvin Klein Jeans Denim$79.50; at calvinkleinjeans.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Both offers valid through 12/30/09 at 11:59pm ET at calvinkleinjeans.com only, while supplies last. Customers will receive 20% off selected men's Body styles, by adding the promo code INSTYLE09at checkout. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Applies only for standard shipping to one single address in the Continental U.S., and not available for shipments to APO/FPO addresses. Simply add products to your shopping cart that total $85 or more and enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout and free standard shipping will automatically be applied. Online gift certificates, handling charges and taxes do not qualify toward the minimum $85 purchase. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. No Cash Value. Void where prohibited by law.
