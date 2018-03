$79.50; at calvinkleinjeans.com OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!Both offers valid through 12/30/09 at 11:59pm ET at calvinkleinjeans.com only, while supplies last. Customers will receive 20% off selected men's Body styles, by adding the promo code INSTYLE09at checkout. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Applies only for standard shipping to one single address in the Continental U.S., and not available for shipments to APO/FPO addresses. Simply add products to your shopping cart that total $85 or more and enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout and free standard shipping will automatically be applied. Online gift certificates, handling charges and taxes do not qualify toward the minimum $85 purchase. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. No Cash Value. Void where prohibited by law.