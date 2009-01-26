Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
He's Just Not That Into You Fashion
1. Gigi, Beth and Janine's Workwear
The film adaptation of the book He's Just Not That Into You features a group of stylish twenty- and thirtysomethings dealing with relationship dramas. Costume designer Shay Cunliffe created the looks for the all-star cast, featuring Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Connelly. Here, Goodwin (as Gigi) wears an Ella Moss dress and carries a J. Crew bag; Aniston (as Beth) wears a Theory shirt tucked into Paul Smith trousers; and Connelly (as Janine) wears a Badgley Mischka blouse under a belted sweater and Charles Nolan skirt.
BUY ONLINE NOW Beth's Theory shirt, $190; at bloomingdales.com; Beth's Paul Smith pants, $235; at yoox.com.
2. Mary and Anna: Cute and Casual
Drew Barrymore (as Mary) and Scarlett Johansson (as Anna) both have very laid-back styles. For a pedicure outing, Mary wears a Splendid top and an Urban Outfitters necklace, and Anna wears a Lux sweater from Urban Outfitters, a James Perse T-shirt and Levis 501 jeans. "Neither of these characters has a lot of money," says Cunliffe, who dressed them in budget-friendly pieces throughout the movie.
BUY ONLINE NOW Anna's James Perse T-shirt, $44; at jamesperse.com; Anna's Levi's, $68; at levi.com.
3. Gigi's Party Outfit"Gigi is trying too hard and she ends up looking uncomfortable and not like the cool girl she wants to," says Shay Cunliffe. Here she wears a strapless dress and bolero to a party at her latest crush's place. "At one point she takes the bolero off, but she puts it back on because she's not comfortable," adds Cunliffe, who found the dress at Fred Segal in L.A. and made the bolero. The dress was asymmetrical, which she felt was too fashion-forward for Gigi, so she cut it into a strapless.
4. Janine's Tailored Pieces"She's a control freak and her clothes reflect that," says Cunliffe of the structured pieces she chose for Janine. Her top is a sweater/shirt combination from Theory and the wrap watch is Hermes.
BUY ONLINE NOW Janine's Hermes watch, $1,775; at hermes.com.
5. Beth's Casual Style"Beth is slightly more mature and confident," says Cunliffe. "She dresses like Jennifer herself-classic and comfortable." Here she wears a Calypso sweater with a wishbone necklace from Jennifer Meyer.
BUY ONLINE NOW Beth's Jennifer Meyer necklace, $700; at roseark.com
6. Anna's Laid-Back Style"She's so comfortable in her own skin and doesn't spend time thinking about what she's wearing," says Cunliffe of Anna. After a trip to the grocery store where she wins a mini-cooler, Anna steps outside for a talk. The coat in this scene wasn't supposed to be in the movie: "This was the off-camera coat she was wearing because it was so cold out," explains Cunliffe. "And she kept it on while they filmed." Her jeans are Johannson's own Levi's.
7. Beth's Bridesmaid's DressBeth dreads wearing a coral bridesmaid dress to her sister's wedding, and with good reason: "Avoid those stiff silk fabrics!" Cunliffe advises future brides and maids. Now if only one could avoid being seated next to single strangers...
8. Anna's Flea Market FindCunliffe found this top at a thrift store and the necklace is one of Johansson's own. "Anna is a flea-market shopper-her dresses are vintage and she has a lot from Urban Outfitters," says Cunliffe. Her personal style parallels her professions: she keeps things casual as a yoga teacher and glams it up in vintage dresses as an aspiring singer.
9. Janine's Classic Work PiecesJanine-in another sweater-blouse combo by Tory Burch-wears "more creative pieces," says Cunliffe. "The hard thing with women who work in the same place with similar tastes is to give each one a different look." Co-workers Janine, Beth and Gigi tend to veer toward business casual looks, although Janine and Beth's pieces are higher-end.
10. Conor and Anna's Weekend OutingWhile Conor (Kevin Connolly) is irrepressibly smitten with Anna (here in a trench coat from Barneys), he dresses to impress...potential gay clients, that is! (He's a real estate agent.)
11. Beth and Neil: Weekend CasualHere, Beth and Neil discuss what's important to them while sitting in his sailboat. "Neil is a regular guy-he's a guy's guy," says Cunliffe, who dressed him in plaid to get that idea across. "I avoided anything too hip for all the characters," she adds.
