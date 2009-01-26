"Gigi is trying too hard and she ends up looking uncomfortable and not like the cool girl she wants to," says Shay Cunliffe. Here she wears a strapless dress and bolero to a party at her latest crush's place. "At one point she takes the bolero off, but she puts it back on because she's not comfortable," adds Cunliffe, who found the dress at Fred Segal in L.A. and made the bolero. The dress was asymmetrical, which she felt was too fashion-forward for Gigi, so she cut it into a strapless.