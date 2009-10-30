Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
For Her
-
1. DKNY Lambswool Cashmere Scarf
-
2. Lodis Wallet$88; at lodis.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
3. Eugenia Kim Fox-Fur Earmuffs$190; call 212-674-1345, ext. 11.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
4. Donni Charm Scarf$85; at donnicharm.
-
5. Jennifer Behr Crystal Headband$248; at jenniferbehr.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30. Discount applies to all products on Web site.
-
6. Tommy Hilfiger Leather Gloves$78); visit tommy.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
7. A.P.C. Sustain Perfume$265; visit usonline.apc.fr for stores.
-
8. Nanette Lepore Eau de Parfum Spray$68; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
9. BLOW Blow to Go Mini Travel Kit$28; at ulta.com.
-
10. Chanel Fragrance Wardrobe$105.00; at chanel.com.
-
11. NARS Day And Night Palette$55; at NarsCosmetics.com.
-
12. Nordstrom Color Blockbuster Palette$30; at nordstrom.com or call 800-723-2889.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
For phone orders, mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30. While supplies last.
-
13. Alexis Bittar Skinny Bangle$155; at alexisbittar.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
14. Badgley Mischka Cuff$400; at Sequin, call 212-398-7363.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
15. Izzie Plate Leather Bracelet$140; at ccskye.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
16. Kenneth Jay Lane Bracelets$188 each; call 646-912-8371.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
17. La Mer Leather Watches$84; at lamercollections.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
18. Rachel Leigh Snake-Chain Bracelet$132; at charmandchain.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
19. Larok Rabbit-Fur Vest$398; at pinkmascara.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
20. DKNY Metallic Silk Paisley Tank$145; bloomingdales.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
21. Club Monaco Sequin Blazer$295; visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Bring this page to any Club Monaco store to redeem from November 16 to December 30.
-
22. Cardigan by Lynne Hiriak Cardigan$225; at cardigannewyork.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
23. Loft Chiffon-Wool Rose Cardigan$90; visit anntaylorloft.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 online or bring this page to any Loft store to redeem from November 16 to December 30.
-
24. La Perla Chemise And ThongChemise ($318) and thong ($130); at laperla.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30. Discount applies to all items in the Party Hour collection.
-
25. Chaser NYC T-shirt$94; at singer22.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
26. Kenneth Cole Shearling Jacket$699; at kennethcole.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 online or R1945 in store from November 16 to December 30.
-
27. Isabel Lu Leather Vest$394; visit isabellu.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
28. Ann Taylor Wool Bow Cardigan$50; at anntaylor.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
29. Les Halles Flannel Button-Down$92; call 917-991-7455.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
30. Rock & Republic Leggings$188; call 310-285-0486.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
31. Loft Ruffle Slippers$24.50; at LOFTonline.com.
-
32. BACKSTAGE DIOR by Roxanne Lowit$125; at barnesandnoble.com.
-
33. Hue by Kelly Wearstler$32.97; at Amazon.com.
-
34. Lori Greiner Initial Jewelry Box$16; at QVC.com.
-
35. Jonathan Adler Backgammon Set$295; at jonathanadler.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
36. Riviera 720p HD Video Camera$150; at dxgusa.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30. Discount applies to all Riviera and Soho Designs.
-
37. iSpin Portable DJ Mixer$119; at fashionationstyle.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
38. Liz Claiborne New York Large Tote$95; at LizClaiborne.com.
-
39. Felix Rey Sequin Clutch$290; at felixrey.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
40. Cole Haan Satin Purses$128; at colehaan.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
41. Victor Hugo Ostrich-Skin Bag$1,991; call 212-308-7843.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
42. Oscar de la Renta Clutch$960; at oscardelarenta.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
43. Sigerson Morrison Wallets$395; at sigersonmorrison.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
44. Neiman Marcus Business Card Case$28; at NeimanMarcus.com.
-
45. Henri Bendel Striped Suitcase$595; at henribendel.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
46. Roberta Roller Rabbit Yoga Bag$45; call 212-772-7200.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
47. Prada Duffel Bags$1,395; at select Prada boutiques, call 888-977-1900.
-
48. Alexander Wang Mini Duffel$850; at satineboutique.com. .
-
49. Bottega Veneta Clutches$1,850; at bottegaveneta.com.
-
50. Helen Ficalora Necklaces$35; at shopbop.com.
-
51. Ankasa Silk Chain-Link Necklace$220; visit ankasa.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
52. Banana Republic Bracelet$45; visit bananarepublic.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Bring this page to any Banana Republic store in the U.S. to redeem from November 16 to December 30. Discount applies to all nonsale products. Cashiers: Use code 321.
-
53. Stella & Dot Velvet Tie Necklace$198; at stelladot.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
54. Kacey K Monogram Necklace$950; visit kaceyk.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30. Discount applies to all monogrammed items.
-
55. Jack Vartanian White Gold Necklace$880; visit jackvartanian.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
56. Rachel Zoe Diamond Necklace$115.20; at QVC.com.
-
57. Gerard Yosca Glass-Stone Necklaces$200 each; call 212-302-4349.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
58. Roarke NYC Beaded Necklace$395; at roarkenyc.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
59. Tiffany & Co. Charms$50 and up; at tiffany.com.
-
60. Liz Claiborne Brass Chain Necklace$85; available Nov. 20 at lizclaiborne.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
61. Gerard Yosca Earrings$345; call 212-302-4349.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
62. Elizabeth Cole Crystal Earrings$245; at charmandchain.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
63. Ben-Amun Crystal Earrings$205; at ben-amun.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
64. Azaara Cubic Zirconia Earrings$205; at azaara.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
65. Suzanne Kalan Earrings$545; at fragments.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
66. Juicy Couture Ring$128; visit juicycouture.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle. The Cashier Reason Code for this offer is Instyle09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
67. BCBG Max Azria Ring$25; at bcbg.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
68. Susan Wheeler Cufflinks$425; at susanwheelerdesign.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
69. Nava Zahavi Earrings$1,500; at materialpossessions.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
1 of 69
DKNY Lambswool Cashmere Scarf
