Helmet and Ski Goggle Pairings For The Olympic Skier In You

Attention: All ski bunnies, we have found the ultimate ski pairings (and we aren’t talking about your boots and ski’s). We are creating our favorite duos by pairing the perfect goggles and helmets together. Are you trying to find your inner speed demon while hitting the slopes? Try this Rip City Red Anon ski helmet ($140; evo.com) paired with retro-style Roxy goggles ($100; roxy.com) topped with an orange reflective lens. Or bring your inner cool girl to the slopes with a matte finish helmet and blue chrome lenses. No matter what you are feeling this ski season, we found the best performance pieces with to help show off your style.
VIDEO: 8 Things Celebrities Always Wear in the Snow
1. Anon + Bern
Make your pastels pop on the slopes with a bright reflective lens.
Shop the look: Anon helmet, $130; burton.com. Bern goggles, $130; backcountry.com.
2. Perfect Moment + Lacrois
How can you go wrong with a fur lined helmet?
Shop the look: Perfect Moment helmet, $280; perfectmoment.com. Lacrois goggles, $193; matchesfashion.com.
3. Anon + Roxy
All the wild childs on the slopes, we put this pairing together for you!
Shop the look: Anon helmet, $140; burton.com. Roxy goggles, $100; roxy.com.
4. Pret + Zeal Optics
Neutrals with a pop of red are always a great pairing.
Shop the look: Pret helmet, $250; evo.com. Zeal Optics goggles, $169; zealoptics.com.
5. Bolle + Yinq
Let these wildly chic goggles do all the talking.
Shop the look: Bolle helmet, $79; bolle.com. Yinq goggles, $211; matchesfashion.com.
6. Giro + Electric California
Your inner cool girl is sure to shine with this matte finish helmet and ultra chrome goggles.
Shop the look: Giro helmet, $120; giro.com. Electric California goggles, $220; electriccalifornia.com.
7. POC + Smith
All of our minimalist out there will love this pairing—a classic white helmet adorned with cool blue goggles and subtle lenses.
Shop the look: POC helmet, $126 (Originally $180); pocsports.com. Smith goggles, $200; smithoptics.com.