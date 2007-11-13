Klum has proven that she can rock maternity gear like no one else. She showed off her shapely legs at the 2006 Emmys in a Michael Kors dress with a high slit. And after three pregnancies, the celebrity mom knows how to keep things in perspective. "A friend said, 'You just got back into shape, and here you go again,'" Klum has said. "I don't think about that at all. The child is more important than my figure."