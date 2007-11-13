Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Heidi Klum's Style Secrets
1. Heidi KlumWatch out Project Runway contestants-stylish host Heidi Klum might draw some attention away from your designs. "I mix it up this season," says Klum. "It's the first season of Runway that I haven't been pregnant or nursing, so I got to wear a lot more sleek, formfitting looks. I wore everything from Cavalli and Kors to some of our Runway alums like Laura Bennett, Daniel Vosovic and Chloe Dao." Check out her scene-stealing style Wednesday nights on Bravo.
2. Dior, DarlingWhen it's red-carpet time, Klum is loyal to her favorite brands. She joined husband Seal at this year's Emmys in a raspberry-colored Dior by John Galliano gown. As she told Lucky, "I wore a Dior dress to the Emmys in 2005 and have been a convert ever since. Their clothes are colorful and elegant and drape beautifully."
3. All AttitudeKlum's self-assurance sets her apart from the other supermodels. For this year's CFDA awards, Klum donned a design by friend (and fellow Project Runway judge) Michael Kors. The pair have been pals for years, ever since Klum's persistence landed her a gig with the designer. "In walked Heidi with glorious teeth and curves, and she was like, 'I know I'm not what's in right now, but I had to meet you.' That confidence struck me immediately," Kors has said.
4. Sleek and SimpleWhen in doubt, Klum goes for simple basics that show off her natural beauty. A formfitting Dolce and Gabbana dress makes the most of her curves. "I'm very put together," Klum has told In Style, " I think that's a very German thing." The model finished the clean look with Fendi shoes and Martin Katz jewelry.
5. Wild SideAccording to Klum, it never hurts to take a fashion risk. "So many times I've been on 'Don't' lists," Klum told People. "amp#91;My publicistamp#93; says, 'You're crazy. Why can't you wear amp#91;somethingamp#93; more safe?' I say, 'Because I'm not a safe person.'"
6. Hot MamaKlum has proven that she can rock maternity gear like no one else. She showed off her shapely legs at the 2006 Emmys in a Michael Kors dress with a high slit. And after three pregnancies, the celebrity mom knows how to keep things in perspective. "A friend said, 'You just got back into shape, and here you go again,'" Klum has said. "I don't think about that at all. The child is more important than my figure."
7. Stylist SpouseIt never hurts to have a stylish husband: Klum gets loving style guidance from Seal, who "loves it when my hair is all back." Klum wore the sleek look with a J. Mendel dress and Lorraine Schwartz earrings to the 2006 CFDA awards.
8. Touch of RockThis isn't your mother's casual look-but it is Mrs. Klum's. "My mom isn't a classic kind of woman," Klum has said. "She prefers a skull T-shirt with rhinestones, tight jeans and wild boots. She taught me to be expressive." For the launch of her Victoria's Secret beauty products, Klum wore a studded T-shirt from Cecilia De Bucourt with skinny jeans by Miss Sixty.
9. Great JeansWhat's better than the perfect pair of jeans? For Klum, it's hundreds of other perfect pairs. "I have maybe 459 pairs of jeans," she has said. "They're organized by pre-pregnancy, pregnancy and post-pregnancy."
