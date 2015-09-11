Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Heidi Klum's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
-
1. In Atelier Versace, 2015
While making the Oscars after party rounds, Klum rocked a glittery silver dress with mesh panels showing flashes of skin.
-
2. In Atelier Versace, 2015
She opted for another Atelier Versace creation at the Golden Globes, donning a scarlet gown with a sexy fitted bodice overlayed with chiffon.
-
3. In Donna Karan, 2014
The draping of this lovely coral dress made Klum look effortlessly beautiful at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
-
4. In Sean Kelly, 2014
All eyes were on Klum at the Creative Emmy Awards as she twirled in this all-fringe ombré dress, created by none other than a Project Runway contestant.
-
5. In Zac Posen, 2014
The model glowed at the Emmy Awards in a salmon pink creation adorned with a capelet back.
-
6. In Atelier Versace, 2013
She dazzled in a sequined design at the Emmy Awards in her most intriguing silhouette yet—a gown featuring a turtleneck-like collar.
-
7. In Alexandre Vauthier, 2013
The star showed off her enviable physique at the Golden Globes in a form-fitting white gown with an asymmetrical bejeweled neckline and single sleeve.
-
8. In Alexandre Vauthier, 2012
For the Emmy Awards, Klum wore a pastel teal Grecian-inspired flowy gown with a high leg slit and accessories in the same hue as a her dress.
-
9. In Calvin Klein, 2012
When it comes to Klum, simple is unexpected. She donned this peach high neck column dress for the Golden Globes and accessorized with a teal bib necklace.
-
10. In Julien Macdonald, 2011
For the Grammy Awards, Klum picked a radiant gold gown featuring a front slit, low plunge and glistening sequins all over.
-
11. In Roland Mouret, 2009
Klum selected head-to-toe red for the Oscars. She matched her off-the-shoulder red dress with shoes and a clutch in the same color, plus ornate jewelry stacked up on her arm.
-
12. In Dior, 2008
Red must be her color. She looked positively regal in a dramatic custom-made couture gown with a major train and voluminous design around her shoulders.
-
13. In Armani Prive, 2008
At the Emmy Awards, the model glittered in a grey asymmetrical gown featuring draping over one shoulder.
