Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Heart
-
1. Tiffany & Co.This romantic cut dates back to Louis XIV, who kept heart-shaped diamonds in his vast collection and Kirsten Dunst received one onscreen as Marie Antoinette. More recently, the style really began to shine in the early 20th century, when diamond-cutting techniques improved.
1-carat heart-shaped Bezet-set diamond in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $11,100; tiffany.com.
-
2. Neil Lane8-carat heart-shaped diamond in platinum, Neil Lane, $420,000; neillanejewelry.com.
-
3. Blue Nile1.51-carat heart-shaped diamond in 18kt white gold, Blue Nile, $8,500; 888-565-7641.
-
4. Ritani.75-carat diamond and micropave diamonds in platinum, Ritani, $2,519; ritani.com.
-
5. Karen Karch.96-carat heart-shaped diamond and 2-total-carat-weight diamonds in platinum, Karen Karch, $16,000; 212-965-9699.
-
6. Neil Lane1.32-carat diamond and .97-total-carat-weight diamonds in platinum, Neil Lane, $24,000; 310-275-5015.
-
7. Karen Karch1.27-carat diamond in platinum, Karen Karch, $18,000; 212-965-9699.
1 of 7
Tiffany & Co.
This romantic cut dates back to Louis XIV, who kept heart-shaped diamonds in his vast collection and Kirsten Dunst received one onscreen as Marie Antoinette. More recently, the style really began to shine in the early 20th century, when diamond-cutting techniques improved.
1-carat heart-shaped Bezet-set diamond in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $11,100; tiffany.com.
1-carat heart-shaped Bezet-set diamond in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $11,100; tiffany.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM