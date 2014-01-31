Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Haute Minimalism
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITArchitectural shapes and structured fabrics like wool, leather, and crêpe give way to swirly skirts, slouchy pants, and dresses that skim the body in a stripped-down palette of black and white. It?s a citified way of dressing that radiates a cool confidence.
HOW TO WORK IT
Resist the urge to inject a predictable pop of color with a bold shoe. Keep the look cohesive with black or nude footwear. Adding accessories would be like clutter-ing up a refined home with tchotchkes. So rely on just one piece (like a structured bag or a basic belt), or skip them altogether. Makeup should be subtle: a strong statement like red lips or smoky eyes would undermine the simplicity of the look.
Runway looks: (left to right) Saint Laurent, Narciso Rodriguez, Reed Krakoff, Michael Kors
2. Robert Rodriguez DressCotton-polyamide, $495; saksfifthavenue.com.
3. Reed Krakoff SandalsSharkskin, patent leather, and PVC, $750; reedkrakoff.com.
4. J Brand TopCotton-polyester, $375; bergdorfgoodman.com for stores.
5. R.J. Graziano BanglesResin, $20 (top) and $30 (bottom); rjgraziano.com.
6. Elie Tahari Edition CoatCotton crepe with mesh, $528; saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
7. Joanna Maxham BagCalfskin, $525; joannamaxham.com.
8. Black Label by Chico's JacketRayon-nylon, $149; chicos.com.
9. 10 Crosby Derek Lam FlatsPrinted leather, $275; neimanmarcus.com.
Runway looks: (left to right) Saint Laurent, Narciso Rodriguez, Reed Krakoff, Michael Kors
