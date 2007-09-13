Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Hats, Shades & Belts
-
1. Patricia UnderwoodFur felt hat, Patricia Underwood, $400; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
2. Ann Taylor LoftWool cap, Ann Taylor Loft, $29; anntaylorloft.com.
-
3. LolaFelt cloche with feather, Lola, $215; at Neiman Marcus.
-
4. Colette MaloufSilk charmeuse headband, Colette Malouf, $62; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
5. Christian RothAcetate sunglasses, Christian Roth, $298; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
6. Ray-BanPlastic sunglasses, Ray-Ban, $130; at Bloomingdale's or ray-ban.com.
-
7. ChanelPlastic-and metal sunglasses, Chanel, $350; 800-550-0005.
-
8. CK Calvin KleinPlastic sunglasses, CK Calvin Klein, $95; 877-256-7373.
-
9. VersaceMetal sunglasses, Versace, price upon request; versace.com for stores.
-
10. GucciMetal frames, Gucci, $265; solsticestores.com for stores.
-
11. HollywouldLeather belt with brass studs, Hollywould, $895; 212-219-1905 or ilovehollywould.com .
-
12. Y-3Cotton, metal and leather belt, Y-3, $110; 404-816-9590.
-
13. Raina BeltsPatent leather belt, Raina Belts, $215; etceteraonline.com.
-
14. Calvin KleinLeather belt with brass, Calvin Klein, $48; at Macy's.
1 of 14
Patricia Underwood
Fur felt hat, Patricia Underwood, $400; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM