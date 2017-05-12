Harry Styles's Fashion Transformation, from Popped Collars to Statement Suits

Harry Styles has a thing for retro, rock and roll-inspired printed suits, shirts, and trousers. For the singer, no print is off-limits (especially if it's of the floral variety), no pant is too flared, and no heeled shoe too high.
Exhibit A: when Styles celebrated the release of his first solo album today, May 12, with a listening party on a BBC radio show. He wore an eye-catching plaid suit and a strategically unbuttoned button-up shirt for the appearance. But the exposed chest and bright patterns weren't the only elements that caught our eye: The singer also wore high-heeled Gucci loafers ($795; net-a-porter.com) for a little lift.
While Styles now favors Gucci's nostalgia-fueled designs and Saint Laurent pieces with a '70s rockstar vibe, the singer wasn't always so fearless with his sartorial choices. Back in the early days of One Direction, the boy band member kept things simple and classic with polos, blazers, and sneakers.
VIDEO: Harry Styles's Epic Hair Transformation Through the Years
Below, take a look at the singer's evolution from preppy boy bander to fashion risk-taker, and unofficial Gucci mascot.
-
1. 2011
Harry showed off his layering skills during an appearance with his One Direction bandmates by popping both the collar of his blazer and the polo he wore underneath.
-
2. 2011
Before his wild, printed suits, Harry kept things simple with classic, tailored pieces like this prep-school blazer with white trim and an embroidered crest.
-
3. 2013
Every once in a while, you feel like going back to basics, even if you're Harry Styles. The singer wore a classic white button-up shirt and black blazer to the New York premiere of One Direction's film This Is Us.
-
4. 2013
At the premiere of One Direction's concert film This is Us, Harry spiced things up by adding a monochromatic heart-printed shirt to his all-black look.
-
5. 2013
Harry's long-term relationship with leopard print began with the T-shirt he wore to the Burberry SS14 fashion show.
-
6. 2013
To accept his award for Style Icon of the Year, Harry wore a sheer button-up shirt, thin polka-dot scarf, and blazer to the 2013 British Fashion Awards. The vibe: prep school student with a Rolling Stones obsession.
-
7. 2014
We're calling the forest green suede coat that Harry wore to the Burberry fall 2014 fashion show, the gateway into his preference for bold, loud, and printed ensembles.
-
8. 2014
At the 2014 American Music Awards, Harry went for a full-on, all-black rock and roll look with a wide-brimmed hat, embroidered tunic, and blazer.
-
9. 2014
Practical and fashion-forward, Harry's black Calvin Klein sweatshirt and skinny jeans combo less basic by tying a paisley- and skull-printed scarf around his floppy hair.
-
10. 2015
Partially buttoned, oversize shirts in every print and color—like this pink polka-dot one Harry wore while performing with One Direction at Apple Music Festival—have become an onstage and offstage style staple for the singer.
-
11. 2015
When it's too warm out to wear a shearling coat, but too cool to go out in just a tee and skinny jeans, Harry throws on a fuzzy Saint Laurent vest.
-
12. 2014
Proving that leopard print can be appropriate for any occasion (including hanging out with Queen Elizabeth II), Harry wore an animal-print jacket to attend the Royal Variety Performance with Britain's royal family.
-
13. 2014
Harry's solution to never being too overdressed at the function: Take a cue from Mick Jagger and wear a skinny scarf instead of a black tie.
-
14. 2015
A silk embroidered Saint Laurent jacket is foolproof way to make a T-shirt and jeans combo look more rock and roll.
-
15. 2015
Harry wore a geometric tailored Gucci suit to a Miu Miu party during London Fashion Week.
-
16. 2015
The floral Gucci suit that Harry wore to 2015 American Music Awards may have launched a thousand memes, but we challenge you to find a sexier looking couch.
-
17. 2015
File these black and white pinstripe pants under the running list of examples that when you're Harry Styles, no trouser is too flared.
-
18. 2017
For his debut solo Saturday Night Live performance, Harry went for a classic vibe with a double-breasted, plaid Gucci suit.
-
19. 2017
Mastering the one-shoulder coat drape solidified Harry's status as a street style star. The Gucci logo sweatshirt helped too (shop similar styles here).
-
20. 2017
For his Today show performance, Harry swapped his beloved printed suits for an Edward Sexton pink one of every millennial's dreams.