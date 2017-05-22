3 Winning Outfits Perfect for Happy Hour

All happy hours serve the same purpose but no two are the same, which means you need a different outfit for each occasion. Let's say you have a family happy hour on the calendar to celebrate your brother's promotion, you'll want to go a bit more causal than you would with your friends. For a happy hour with co-workers, don’t be afraid to show a little skin. That’s why we like to wear a button down: It gives you the option to be a little daring.
Still having trouble deciding what to wear? Have no fear, here are three great looks for your next happy hour!
1. Co-Workers
Shop the look: Stelen top, $58; needsupply.com. Ganni skirt, $340; net-a-porter.com. Movado watch, $695; nordstrom.com. Alexander Wang heels, $475; fwrd.com. Sophie Hulme bag, $350; net-a-porter.com. Kaleos sunglasses, $185; avenue32.com.
2. Friends
Shop the look: Petersyn top, $260; farfetch.com. Re/Done jeans, $240; farfetch.com. Bagatiba choker, $92; bagatiba.com. BCBGeneration heels, $108; revolve.com. Zara bag, $26; zara.com.
3. Family
Shop the look: Isa Arfen top, $435; matchesfashion.com. Mango trousers, $50; mango.com. Holly Ryan earrings, $480; hollyryan.com. Miu Miu sunglasses, $266; mytheresa.com. Neous sandals, $365; needsupply.com. Topshop bag, $52; topshop.com.