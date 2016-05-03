Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Why She Chose to Wear an H&M Dress to the Met Gala

Surprisingly, H&M had a major stake at this year's Met Gala. The fast-fashion retailer dressed an onslaught of stars, designing one-of-a-kind creations for Hailee Steinfeld, Ciara, and Jennifer Hudson (on top of outfitting Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America Smith, and Amber Valetta). For such a high-fashion-centric event, we had to know: Why H&M?

At least for Steinfeld, the reason behind her dress choice had to do with another celebrity.

"I knew Sarah Jessica Parker was a guest of H&M at last year's Met Gala, and I was a huge fan of that whole look," Steinfeld reveals. "And as a personal fan of H&M, I was extremely honored when they extended the invitation to custom design something truly special for the night. It's been an incredible collaboration."

More importantly, she had a say in the design, with a focus on the silhouette of the dress and its structure. "I wanted something different than I've done previously. Something older, more mature, and I think we pulled it off perfectly," Steinfeld says. That translated into a stunning emerald green (a color she says she's never worn before) strapless design that featured a corseted cut-out bodice with navette sequins overlaid with silk organza and a slinky silk satin skirt. It's a sophisticated, clean, and modern look—one that hints at the "Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme in the stealthiest, chicest way.

And how long did the whole process take? "Two weeks—it's been a very fast process, and I'm amazed at how quick they've managed to pull this all together," she says. "And it's kind of crazy, not really knowing what the dress looks like until hours before the carpet. It adds a whole new level of anxiety and excitement."

Well, she needn't have been anxious. Steinfeld was a stunner.

The 2016 Met Gala marked Steinfeld's sixth time attending. Take a look at her previous looks from Met Gala pasts.