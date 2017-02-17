See Gwen Stefani's 10 Most Stunning Looks of All-Time

To say that Gwen Stefani likes to experiment with her look is a bit of an understatement.

When we first met the star in the '90s, she was the lead singer of No Doubt, and the unofficial queen of punk-rock, combat boots, and crop tops. Then there were the Harajuku influences that started in 2004 when she released her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. Other phases followed, from Old Hollywood glamour à la Jean Harlow and Marilyn Monroe to modern mom on-the-go, cargo pants and aviators included.

These days, Stefani is embracing her softer side in sweeping silhouettes and frothy tulle creations by Marchesa and Yanina Couture. Perhaps it has something to do with the man in her life (howdy, Blake!). Either way, we think she has never looked better.

“Gwen always dresses according to how she feels and right now she’s definitely feeling more girly,” says Mariel Haenn, who along with Rob Zangardi styles Stefani. "It’s just her mood. But her look is always constantly evolving. Back when she was with No Doubt, she liked a tomboy twist, but now, she loves to put on a big, romantic gown. She has found a way to embrace her femininity without losing that edge."

Since Stefani is also a designer herself, Haenn says taking risks on the red carpet comes more naturally to her. "She has an eye for spotting interesting cuts and prints as well as beautiful craftsmanship. We never quite know what she'll end up in—and that's half the fun."

Check out Stefani’s 10 best looks of all-time below.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Launches Two Eyewear Collections in Her Plot for Total World Domination