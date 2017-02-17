See Gwen Stefani's 10 Most Stunning Looks of All-Time

To say that Gwen Stefani likes to experiment with her look is a bit of an understatement.
When we first met the star in the '90s, she was the lead singer of No Doubt, and the unofficial queen of punk-rock, combat boots, and crop tops. Then there were the Harajuku influences that started in 2004 when she released her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. Other phases followed, from Old Hollywood glamour à la Jean Harlow and Marilyn Monroe to modern mom on-the-go, cargo pants and aviators included.
These days, Stefani is embracing her softer side in sweeping silhouettes and frothy tulle creations by Marchesa and Yanina Couture. Perhaps it has something to do with the man in her life (howdy, Blake!). Either way, we think she has never looked better.
“Gwen always dresses according to how she feels and right now she’s definitely feeling more girly,” says Mariel Haenn, who along with Rob Zangardi styles Stefani. "It’s just her mood. But her look is always constantly evolving. Back when she was with No Doubt, she liked a tomboy twist, but now, she loves to put on a big, romantic gown. She has found a way to embrace her femininity without losing that edge."
Since Stefani is also a designer herself, Haenn says taking risks on the red carpet comes more naturally to her. "She has an eye for spotting interesting cuts and prints as well as beautiful craftsmanship. We never quite know what she'll end up in—and that's half the fun."
Check out Stefani’s 10 best looks of all-time below.
1. In Stella McCartney at the My Valentine video première in L.A., 2012
"Gwen’s general rule of thumb is that an outfit always has to have an avant-garde twist to it,” says stylist Mariel Haenn. “Even when she goes for something classic, it has an edge to it."
2. In Zuhair Murad at a taping of The Voice in L.A., 2015
“Recently she has been into sparkle and I think that may have something to do with being on The Voice. The second you're on TV, a dress like this really lights up.”
3. In Dolce & Gabbana at a luncheon for The Hollywood Reporter's celebration in L.A., 2015
"Gwen has so many different sides to her style. She can pull off something that's fifties-inspired, sixties mod, or seventies bohemian, all with the same ease."
4. In Valentino at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A., 2004
“She does an Old Hollywood look so well. And if she’s in a Marilyn Monroe mood, we all get really inspired by that.”
5. In L.A.M.B. at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in L.A., 2007
“Since Gwen is a designer, she has a real appreciation for the details of an outfit. In our fittings, she is always saying things like, ‘Wow, how did they think of that?’”
6. In Maison Margiela at the Met Gala in N.Y.C., 2013
“Her red carpet looks usually start with the dress and then we decide on hair and makeup. If the dress is really modern, the hair or makeup is usually a little retro and vice versa.”
7. In Louis Vuitton at the MTV VMAs in Miami, 2004
“The best part of working with Gwen is that she’s willing to take a fashion risk. She always tries something on even if it's outside of her comfort zone at first."
8. In Yanina Couture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in L.A., 2016
"Yulia Yanina’s designs are perfect for Gwen because they are sexy in a subtle way."
9. In L.A.M.B. at the MTV VMAs in Miami, 2005
"Gwen is always open to experimenting with new colors, textures, and prints. Her favorites are leopard, plaid, or tribal-inspired.”
10. In Marchesa at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in L.A., 2016
"She loves to wear Marchesa. Georgina and Keren really know how to do a flirty, feminine gown that also feels really cool.”