4 Festival-Dressing Tips from Gwen Stefani's Stylist

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, who counts Gwen Stefani among her longtime clients, made an impression on music fans when she styled Stefani in a string of killer looks for NBC's The Voice. So it's only fitting that the denim mavens at Gap brought Flannery down to Austin during South by Southwest to dress up-and-coming artists in full-on denim before hitting the stage for their performances. "There's a history between Gap and the music industry," Flannery says. "It actually started as a denim and record store, which I didn't know before coming down here!"

With festival season in full swing, we asked Flannery (below, right, with members of the band BEAU at SXSW) to spill her tricks for looking the part. Read on, and take notes—Coachella is only a few weeks away.

Courtesy

Pack a Few Staples

"Start with the basics," Flannery advises. "Grab your favorite jeans, a denim jacket, your favorite worn-in chambray shirt... things that are comfortable and that you can use as a base for your looks."

Layer Like a Pro

"It's always great to think in terms of layers," says Flannery. "A lot of times at a music festival, you're leaving in the morning and staying out all day, so you need an outfit that transitions from day right into night. Light jackets are great because you can wear them over a tank, then tie them around your waist if it gets too hot."

Mix and Match

"I like the idea of mixing feminine pieces with ones that have more of a tomboy vibe," says Flannery. "Take a floral print or eyelet texture and pair them with boyfriend jeans. Keep in mind that when you're at a music festival, your style of dress should be fun. The sense of freedom at the festival itself should translate into your style, so don't be afraid to take risks."

Pare Down Your Accessories

"Comfort is key here, so opt for cute sneakers and fringed cross-body bags so that you have your hands free. I always love adding in color too. I think of my accessory style for festivals as Navajo-meets-California-surf."