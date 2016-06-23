10 Times Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Style Was Absolutely Flawless  

Best known for films like Belle and Beyond the Lights, actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s career is hitting new heights this week, thanks to a starring role alongside Matthew McConaughey in the Civil War drama, Free State of Jones. And off-screen? She’s soaring as well, at least style-wise.

The 33-year-old has become one to watch the last few years because of her feminine, yet modern, fashion choices. And her stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, says her look is evolving now more than ever. “Gugu will always gravitate towards dresses that are classic and polished, but recently we’ve been experimenting a lot more,” says Ehrlich.

One major turning point was the bold yellow Narciso Rodriguez gown that she wore to the NAACP Image Awards in February. "I wasn't sure how she would feel about the cutouts or the bright color, but she was totally game,” says Ehrlich. “She knew that it was sexy, but it still had a sophistication and a cool factor. It was a big moment for her."

Mbatha-Raw has also recently stunned in an embossed look by Louis Vuitton, a vibrant purple Prada number, and a handful of cheeky creations by Burberry, one of her favorite fashion houses. "She is very open to trying new things—colors, silhouettes, even designers,” says Ehrlich.

We can’t wait to see what she wears next. Keep scrolling to see 10 of our faves, so far.