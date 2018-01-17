Guess Jeans U.S.A. Celebrates Anna Nicole Smith's Iconic Campaign with New Capsule

GUESS has had some of the most gorgeous bombshells of our time as the face of its ad campaigns, including Paris Hilton and Naomi Campbell. But it's Anna Nicole Smith's va-va-voom ads from the '90s that are etched into most of our minds, especially artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt. "When I started talking to Guess Jeans U.S.A. about working together, my immediate hope was to revisit the queen, Anna Nicole Smith," DeWitt explains in a press release. "I missed seeing her on billboards, floating above Hollywood, looking out over the city."

DeWitt, a photographer, director, artist, and designer, got the opportunity to bring the ultimate pin-up's imagery back to the GUESS family with a 2-piece unisex capsule composed of a T-shirt and hoody (each come in black and white). The collection features gorgeous shots from Smith's classic 1992 GUESS campaign as well as the text "Did You Miss Me?" in bold letters on the back.

The comfy separates will give you all of those nostalgic feels, while beautifully celebrating a legend gone too soon. Shop the pieces (the tee is $90 and sweatshirt is $170) at guessjeans.com.