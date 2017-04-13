One day, we learn it’s now possible to get sleek new Gucci mules delivered to your door in less than 90 minutes. The next, the brand drops a new campaign featuring all Black models. Alessandro Michele, how do you do it?

On Thursday, the Italian fashion house released its pre-fall 2017 campaign and one quick scroll through the images will make you feel, plain and simple, damn good. Across the portfolio, a beautiful army of models hit up an underground basement party to do what we all look forward to each weekend: dance. Not only are these lucky few dressed head-to-toe in Gucci’s sparkly, glittery, super ornate designs, but they look like they’re having the time of their lives.

Photographed and directed by Glen Luchford and styled by Alessandro Michele, the brand’s very own creative director, the portfolio is a nod to “Made You Look,” an exhibition that, according to a release, zeroed in on “black masculinity” and “dandyism” at London’s Photographer’s Gallery. Additionally, the team behind this stellar campaign also turned to both the work or Malian artist Malick Sidibé while also referencing England’s super groovy ‘60s Northern Soul movement.

If you’re not the type to lose it beneath a disco ball, this campaign will change your mind. Look closely and you’ll find models breaking it down in silky floral suits; posing next to speaker sets with bags that read “Blind for Love;” and, impressively, lounging atop a hot-red couch with (because it’s Gucci) a larger-than-your face IRL iguana.

RELATED: Gucci’s New Party-Themed Campaign Is a Major Win for Diversity

The fashion industry has for years been criticized for not including enough diverse models on the runway and in campaigns, and Michele is proving style and diversity go hand-in-hand.

Scroll down to see more of the fantastically fun shots.