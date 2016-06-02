The 10 Coolest Things You Need to Know About the Gucci Cruise 2017 Runway Show

In this battle of who can one-up the other in extravagance and far-flung locations for resort, Gucci is definitely among the top for staging its Gucci Cruise 2017 runway show in the Cloisters at Westminster Abbey, the first brand ever to do so at the British landmark that has previously hosted history-making events, like one Royal Wedding. But unlike other collections, this particular show felt less indulgent, less hedonistic, and more meaningful in its delivery.

As a self-described Anglophile, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele has been quoted for being obsessed with all things British. And the feeling is mutual—according to report from Kering (the luxury house that owns Gucci), sales for Gucci merch have grown, specifically in London over the past couple of months. For these reasons, the 96-look cruise collection served as a sartorial love letter to London. "I love the English aesthetic," Michele said of his inspiration. "In a way I feel it is close to my own, a beautiful chaos, it is a powerful mix of the past and the present."