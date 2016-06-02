The 10 Coolest Things You Need to Know About the Gucci Cruise 2017 Runway Show

In this battle of who can one-up the other in extravagance and far-flung locations for resort, Gucci is definitely among the top for staging its Gucci Cruise 2017 runway show in the Cloisters at Westminster Abbey, the first brand ever to do so at the British landmark that has previously hosted history-making events, like one Royal Wedding. But unlike other collections, this particular show felt less indulgent, less hedonistic, and more meaningful in its delivery.
As a self-described Anglophile, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele has been quoted for being obsessed with all things British. And the feeling is mutual—according to report from Kering (the luxury house that owns Gucci), sales for Gucci merch have grown, specifically in London over the past couple of months. For these reasons, the 96-look cruise collection served as a sartorial love letter to London. "I love the English aesthetic," Michele said of his inspiration. "In a way I feel it is close to my own, a beautiful chaos, it is a powerful mix of the past and the present."
A beautiful chaos indeed. It was one sensory overload of ideas, textures, and color. But at its core, each look is united by either an overt reference or a subtle nod to British culture. There were Union Jack
sweaters jumpers and headwraps (aka the Queen's preferred hair accessory), tartan reinvented as animal-embroidered skirts and sweeping floor-length gowns, Staffordshire spaniel motifs, and British punk takes on Gucci signatures, like studded Dionysus purses and lots of black leather. No doubt this show was one for the books, which you can see for yourself. From the star-studded front row to Gucci's eccentric zoo of animals, scroll through for a look at the 10 things you need to know about its cruise 2017 show.
1. It Was Set in Westminster Abbey
The Cloisters in Westminster Abbey was the location for Gucci's first-ever show in London. On the flip side, it was also the first time any brand staged a runway at the British landmark, which has previously hosted history-making events, like one Royal Wedding.
2. The Star-Studded Front Row
Alexa Chung, Elle Fanning, and Salma Hayek (pictured, from left, and all clad in Gucci, of course) were among the A-listers who took their front-row seats at Gucci's Cruise 2017 show.
3. There Were Embroidered Gucci Seat Cushions (That You Got to Take Home)
Each guest got to take home a Gucci seat cushion embroidered with a signature motif. Best goodie bag ever? We think so.
4. Gucci's Zoo of Animals
There weren't just cat ladies—there were peacocks! wolves! dogs! snakes! The cruise 2017 collection ran wild with animals.
5. New Shoes Alert
New footwear included towering rainbow-striped platforms and darling cherry-adorned kitten heels (all worn with tube Bobby socks).
6. Gucci Logomania
Oversize hoodies and soft, vintage-y tees got the logo treatment with its signature Web stripe—the Gucci version of streetwear, which paired quite nicely with arty florals.
7. The Dionysus Gets a Punk Makeover
The Brit punk version of the Dionysus is crafted in all black leather and blinged-out with studs. Grip it with a retro double-G cardi and a pussybow blouse. So artfully eccentric, so Gucci.
8. Gucci Launches Wearable Tech
Gucci debuted a "wearable smart device" on the runway—metal earphones in a joint design collaboration between Alessandro Michele and will.i.am.
9. A Love Letter to London
The entire 96-look cruise collection was a love letter to London, which was blatantly done with Union Jack jumpers, headscarves (the Queen's preferred accessory), and Staffordshire spaniel motifs.
10. An Edgy Take on Accessories
British punk (another personal area of fascination for Alessandro Michele) influences were seen here and there, like studded Gucci watches and chunky rings on every digit (a stylistic flourish probably taken from the designer himself).