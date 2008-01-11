Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Grooming
-
1. Ultreo Toothbrush
"Did you know your teeth are divided into quadrants? This brush times out 30 seconds for each quadrant, so I brush evenly. I sleep better knowing that."
- Steve Carell
Ultreo, $170; ultreo.com.
-
2. Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
"Dude, you're asking the wrong guy about face products. I use whatever my wife [Rebecca Gayheart] has got around, like La Mer. But there's always something new and exciting for me to try."
-Eric Dane
Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, $125; cremedelamer.com.
-
3. Johnson's Baby Oil
"There's something I really like about the scent of Johnson's lavender baby line."
-Pharrell Williams
Johnson's baby oil and bedtime bath, from $4 each; drugstore.com.
-
4. Osis Pomade
“I can’t go anywhere without pomade for my hair. I always keep one in my back pocket.”
-Kyle Chandler
Osis Mess Up, $14; amazon.com.
-
5. Creed Cologne
“Creed smells rich-not like, ‘Oh, I want to jump you,’ but like, ‘Oh, you smell like a man.’”
-Jaime Foxx
Creed Silver mountain Water, $198/4 oz.; neimanmarcus.com.
-
6. Shiseido Sunscreen
“I use Shiseido 33. It’s very good for daily life on the Hawaiian Island.”
-Josh Holloway
Shiseido Suncare Extra Smooth Sun Protection lotion SPF 33, $28; macys.com.
-
7. Tancho Hair Product
"I use a little bit and wear a baseball cap to flatten my hair out."
-Patrick Dempsey
Tancho Stik, $32/three; amazon.com.
1 of 7
"Did you know your teeth are divided into quadrants? This brush times out 30 seconds for each quadrant, so I brush evenly. I sleep better knowing that."
- Steve Carell
Ultreo, $170; ultreo.com.
Ultreo Toothbrush
"Did you know your teeth are divided into quadrants? This brush times out 30 seconds for each quadrant, so I brush evenly. I sleep better knowing that."
- Steve Carell
Ultreo, $170; ultreo.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM