Serves 20



½ cup fish sauce*

6 tbsp sugar

¼ cup vegetable oil

4 stalks lemongrass, finely minced

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp minced garlic

3 lb. skirt steak, cut into 4" x 1½" strips

1/3 cup chopped roasted, unsalted peanuts for garnish



In large bowl combine first six ingredients. Add beef and toss well. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Soak 4" bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes before grilling. Prepare charcoal grill with medium-hot coals, or heat gas grill to medium-high, or heat broiler. Remove beef from marinade (discard marinade). Thread one piece beef on each skewer. Grill 3–4 minutes, turning once, or until cooked through. Place on serving platter and sprinkle with chopped peanuts.





*In Asian markets or the supermarket's Asian section