1. Bass with Mint-Parsley PestoServes 12
3 cups packed mint leaves
1 cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves
4 large cloves garlic
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 tsp salt
2/3 cup olive oil
12 striped or sea bass fillets, 6 oz. each Salt and pepper to taste
In food processor or bowl, finely chop mint, parsley, garlic, lemon juice and salt. With machine running, pour in oil. Reserve 3/4 cup pesto; spread remaining pesto on both sides of fish. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 2 hours.
Heat grill or broiler. Season fish with salt and pepper; place on grill or broiler pan. Cook 5" from heat, turning once, 3-4 min. per side until fish begins to flake when tested with a fork. Serve with reserved pesto.
-
2. Stuffed Turkey BurgersServes 20
2 logs (3.5 oz. each) goat cheese, at room temperature
4 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 tsp chopped fresh oregano
6 lb. ground turkey
1 cup chopped scallions
½ cup Dijon mustard
2 large cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
18 pita breads
Romaine lettuce leaves, red onion slices and grilled tomato slices
Heat grill to medium-high or heat broiler. In small bowl mash together goat cheese and butter. Stir in oregano. In large bowl combine ground turkey, scallions, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper. Divide turkey mixture in half; with one half, form 18 patties. Evenly divide cheese mixture among patty centers. With remaining turkey mixture form 18 patties. Top goat cheese with another patty; press to seal edges together. Grill or broil 15 minutes, turning once, until burgers are cooked through. Serve in pitas with lettuce, onion and grilled tomato.
-
3. Grilled Citrus SalmonServes 20
3 lemons, sliced
3 limes, sliced
1 cup olive oil
½ cup slivered fresh basil leaves
½ cup slivered fresh mint leaves
2 salmon filets (about 3½ lb. each)
Salt and pepper
Heat grill to medium-high or heat broiler. Lightly brush lemon and lime slices with oil. Place on vegetable grill rack. Grill 1–2 minutes; set aside. Heat oil in small skillet on medium heat; add herbs and heat until slightly wilted. Season salmon with salt and pepper. Brush with herb oil and grill 7–9 minutes on each side, or until fish flakes easily with fork. Garnish with grilled lemon and lime slices.
-
4. Scallion Beef SkewersServes 20
½ cup fish sauce*
6 tbsp sugar
¼ cup vegetable oil
4 stalks lemongrass, finely minced
2 tbsp dark soy sauce
1 tbsp minced garlic
3 lb. skirt steak, cut into 4" x 1½" strips
1/3 cup chopped roasted, unsalted peanuts for garnish
In large bowl combine first six ingredients. Add beef and toss well. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Soak 4" bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes before grilling. Prepare charcoal grill with medium-hot coals, or heat gas grill to medium-high, or heat broiler. Remove beef from marinade (discard marinade). Thread one piece beef on each skewer. Grill 3–4 minutes, turning once, or until cooked through. Place on serving platter and sprinkle with chopped peanuts.
*In Asian markets or the supermarket's Asian section
-
5. Jerk Chicken BitesServes 20
2/3 cup olive oil
2 jalapeños, chopped
½ cup minced scallions
6 tbsp white vinegar
3 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 tsp dried thyme
1 ½ tsp ground allspice
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp salt
1 tsp ground red pepper (cayenne)
3 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1½" pieces
Soak 2" or 3" wooden picks or skewers in water for 30 minutes. In large bowl combine all ingredients; toss well. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Prepare grill as in beef and shrimp recipes above. Remove chicken from marinade (discard marinade). Thread one piece chicken on each skewer. Grill 5–6 minutes, turning once, or until cooked through.
-
6. Grilled MahimahiServes 8
y cup olive oil
u cup chopped assorted herbs, such as basil, thyme and/or parsley
8 mahimahi fillets, about 6–8 oz. each
2 tbsp lemon juice
Salt and pepper
In large resealable plastic bag combine oil and herbs; add mahimahi. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate overnight.
Cover grill rack with nonstick cooking spray before starting grill. Heat grill. Remove mahimahi from bag; discard marinade. Sprinkle lemon juice over fish. Season with salt and pepper. Grill mahimahi, covered, over medium heat for 4–5 minutes on each side, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.
-
7. Grilled Seafood SkewersServes 10
1½ lb. swordfish, cut into 1½" chunks
1½ lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
½ cup olive oil
1 tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
2 colored peppers, cut into 1" pieces
2 medium onions, cut into 8 wedges
2 medium lemons, cut into 8 wedges
In large bowl combine seafood, oil, salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 2 hours.
Immerse 20 bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes. Remove seafood from marinade. Discard marinade. Prepare charcoal or gas grill, or preheat broiler.
Alternately thread fish, shrimp, peppers, onions and lemon on skewers. Grill 5" from heat source for 4 minutes Turn skewers; grill 4 minutes, or until fish and shrimp are cooked through.
