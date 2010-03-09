Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
GREEN
-
1. Marc by Marc Jacobs BagAs if the bright leather and gold-tone hardware weren't reason enough to love this bag, the multiple zipper and turn-lock compartments make it practical too.
Totally Turnlock Faridah Shoulder Bag, $450; at shopbop.com.
-Leora Schwed
-
2. Anthropologie BowlsMix shades within the same color family for a chic tablescape. Try a fun combo of light seafoam and bright grassy green.
Latte bowls, $30 for set of 6; at anthropologie.com.
-
3. Tory Burch BlazerMake an olive blazer your new neutral go-to jacket; the tailored cut and brass buttons on Tory Burch's version make for a polished topper to any outfit.
Liotta cotton jacket, $365; at net-a-porter.com.
-
4. D.L. & Co CandleA scallop-edged emerald green glass makes this long-lasting pine, cedar and moss scented candle as pretty as it smells.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Hemlock candle, $67; flash sale no longer in progress.
-
5. Topshop DressThis ruched mint green bodycon dress both flatters curves and highlights newly sun-kissed skin.
Ruched bandeau dress, $80; at topshop.com.
-
6. Anthropologie NecklaceFill in the V-neck of a button-down or plain cotton tee with an eye-catching seafoam curved necklace.
Sea ribbons necklace, $278; at anthropologie.com.
-
7. Shu Uemura Art of Hair CollectionFormulated with nourishing argan oil, this floral-scented line repairs damaged strands-and classes up any shower caddy.
Art of Hair Silk Bloom Collection, $45-$65; at shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.
-
8. Rosa Cha BikiniStand out at the pool or beach with a cheery lime two-piece that flatters all skin tones. Pair with a gold cover-up to add warmth to the cool tones.
Bandeau safety pin bikini, $245; at intermix.com.
-
9. Michael Aram VaseWhat better way to showcase your summer blooms than having them emerge from the petals of a soft green vase.
Easter lily vase, $159; at michaelaram.com.
-
10. Sue Devitt Eye PaletteFrom key lime to deep teal, this four-in-one palette has the prettiest (and most verdant!) range we’ve seen-if you can bear to smudge it.
Hydrating Marine Minerals Destination Eye Palette in Green Isles, $37.50; at suedevittbeauty.com.
-
11. Thro Home by Marlo Lorenz PillowAn apple green throw pillow covered in shimmery organza roses perks up a neutral couch or bedspread.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Jumping Rose pillow, $25; flash sale no longer in progress.
-
12. Juicy Couture RingExude vintage glamour in this bold, emerald green sparkler.
Multi-stone ring, $88; at piperlime.com.
-
13. Jason Wu SkirtThanks to a bit of sheen, Jason Wu's kelly green silk mini goes effortlessly from office to after...
Silk side-pleat skirt, $1,100; at browns.com.
-
14. Hunter Rain BootsClassic wellies in hunter green manage to keep feet dry (soggy summer festivals, anyone?) and lightweight summer dresses stylish.
Tall women's boot, $115; at usa.hunter-boot.com.
-
15. Philippe Starck ChairAdd a piece of modern art to your home with this transparent lime green rounded back chair.
Victoria Ghost Chair, $330; at allmodern.com.
-
16. Essie Nail PolishAs sweet as its name, this powdery seafoam shade flatters all skin tones.
Nail polish in Mint Candy Apple, $8; at essieshop.com.
