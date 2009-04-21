Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Great Looks for Every Style
-
1. The ChicsterSTAR CHICSTERS Katie Holmes, Cameron Diaz, Heidi Klum
VACATION SPOT Hamptons
SOUNDTRACK Vampire Weekend
READING LIST Grey Gardens by Sara and Rebekah Maysles
GUILTY PLEASURE Seeing picture in the party pages of the local magazine.
Click through to shop the look!
-
2. Ann Taylor Loft SkirtCotton skirt with patent leather belt, $40; visit anntaylorloft.com for stores.
-
3. Brette Sandler BikiniNylon-elastane, $166; call 212-741-5075.
-
4. Twenty8Twelve by S. Miller TankJersey cotton, $80; call 877-746-7267.
-
5. Custo Barcelona SunglassesAcetate, $195; call 866-236-9170.
-
6. Tommy Hilfiger ShirtCotton, $88; call 917-237-0983.
-
7. Vera Wang Lavender Label WedgesRaffia with a grosgrain ribbon, $275; call 212-382-2184.
-
8. Brixton HatPaper braid with grosgrain band, $40; buy online now at brixton.com.
-
9. J. Crew Cardigan and Tt RomperCotton, $70; visit jcrew.com for stores.
Silk, $202; visit ttcollection.com for stores.
-
10. Lambertson Truex ToteCoated-canvas with leather trim, $395; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
-
11. The BohemianSTAR BOHEMIANS Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie, Drew Barrymore
VACATION SPOT Oahu's North Shore
SOUNDTRACK Jack Johnson
READING LIST A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle
GUILTY PLEASURE Smuggling iPhone into seven-day detox retreat at the Ashram.
Click through to shop the look!
-
12. Milly ShortsCotton, $175; call 800-481-1064.
-
13. Kenneth Jay Lane EarringsCoral, $120; buy online now at shopbop.com.
-
14. R.J. Graziano NecklaceBeaded, $85; call 212-685-1248.
-
15. Anya Hindmarch DressCotton, $530; call 973-379-7183.
-
16. OTBT SandalsLeather, $89; buy online now at musthaveshoes.com.
-
17. Roberta Freymann BagCotton with leather handle and metal charms, $250; call 212-585-3767.
-
18. Gap PantsCotton, $34; visit gap.com for stores.
-
19. Nanette Lepore TunicRayon, $250; visit nanettelepore.com for stores.
-
20. The UrbaniteSTAR URBANITES Sienna Miller, Beyonce Knowles, Rachel Bilson
VACATION SPOT Manhattan
SOUNDTRACK The Ting Tings
READING LIST The Ex-Mrs. Hedgefund by Jill Kargman
GUILTY PLEASURE Wearing ratty old sweats and sneakers outside the house. (with big shades, naturally).
Click through to shop the look!
-
21. Rebecca Taylor BlouseSilk chiffon, $315; call 212-966-0406.
-
22. Michael Stars HatStraw, $58; call 877-782-7833.
-
23. Badgley Mischka BikiniNylon-elastane, $170; call 702-770-3545.
-
24. Porter Grey ShortsCotton, $295; call 310 -652-3500.
-
25. Saja DressSilk, $299; call 212-226-7570.
-
26. Appepazza SandalsLeather and rhinestone, $136; buy online now at endless.com.
-
27. Zoe B. Bangles14kt gold bangles with assorted gems, $75 each; call 212-594-1345.
-
28. Pierre Hardy BagPatent leather, $640; call 212-941-9656.
-
29. Cool Change TunicRayon and sequin, $195; call 914-833-0450.
-
30. The TomboySTAR TOMBOYS Gwen Stefani, Kate Bosworth, Kristen Stewart
VACATION SPOT Grand Tetons
SOUNDTRACK: M.I.A.
READING LIST Safe at Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic by Alyssa Milano
GUILTY PLEASURE Sacking out on the couch for a Law & Order: SVU marathon.
Click through to shop the look!
-
31. Bensimon SneakersCanvas, $88; buy online now at freepeople.com.
-
32. Elie Tahari ShortsCotton, $168; visit elietahari.com for stores.
-
33. Club Monaco BraceletCotton and brass, $39; visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
-
34. Ray Ban SunglassesAcetate, $139; buy online now at sunglasshut.com.
-
35. Lutz & Patmos CardiganSilk-cotton, $225; visit barneys.com for stores.
-
36. Anika BikiniPolyamide-elastane, $156; call 888-957-8953.
-
37. Mike & Chris SkirtCotton-spandex, $149; call 212-741-5075.
-
38. Gestuz DressCotton, $129; call 212-997-9234.
-
39. Joie ShirtCotton, $94; call 877-551-7257.
-
40. The PreppySTAR PREPPIES Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon
VACATION SPOT Palm Beach
SOUNDTRACK Michael Buble
READING LIST Madness Under the Royal Palms: Love and Death Behind the Gates of Palm Beach by Laurence Leamer
GUILTY PLEASURE Bypassing lunch at the club for a milk shake and deliciously greasy burger at Hamburger Heaven.
Click through to shop the look!
-
41. Kara by Kara Ross NecklacePython bead, $325; call 800-481-1064.
-
42. Zoe NYC Denim JeansCotton, $216; call 305-695-0757.
-
43. Helen Kaminski ToteLeather, $475; call 800-753-2038.
-
44. Acne SweaterCotton, $199; call 212-625-2828.
-
45. A Peace Treaty ScarfSilk, $205; visit apeacetreaty.com for stores.
-
46. Lilly Pulitzer DressCotton, $298; buy online now at lillypulitzer.com.
-
47. Melissa Odobash BikiniNylon-elastane, $184; call 212-741-5075.
-
48. Lacoste PoloCotton , $75; buy online now at lacoste.com.
-
49. Isaac Manevitz for Ben Amun BanglesResin bangles, $120 for a set of 3; call 866-629-2456.
