STAR PREPPIES Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon

VACATION SPOT Palm Beach

SOUNDTRACK Michael Buble

READING LIST Madness Under the Royal Palms: Love and Death Behind the Gates of Palm Beach by Laurence Leamer

GUILTY PLEASURE Bypassing lunch at the club for a milk shake and deliciously greasy burger at Hamburger Heaven.



