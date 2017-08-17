Williamsburg Opens Sexy, New the Great Eros Concept Store

The Great Eros has opened an incredible concept store located at 135 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The company was founded on modern lingerie and garments made with intention, beautiful fabrics, and flattering silhouettes. The brand's mission is to inspire love and connection through expression, so this concept store is the perfect way to broaden their brand. Designed and built by founders Emilio Ramirez (former owner of Personnel of New York), Christina Viviani (former designer of Curriculum Vitae), and local Brooklyn interior designer and Australian native Crystal Taylor; the intimate space is light, airy, and modern with touches of neo classical forms throughout the space. All the original architectural detail was maintained and restored.

The store will carry a curated selection of lingerie, clothing, slippers, sweaters, fine jewelry, fragrance, literature, and chocolates. This concept store is inspired by the five senses and sex positivity. All of the products available at the store will fall into one of the five senses; such as vintage erotica literature à la Helmut Newton, as well as commissioned nude artwork from Tanya Posternak (sight), sex toys for men and women and latex lingerie from Tableaux Vivants (touch), Rózsavölgyi Csokoládé chocolate (taste), Curio Noir oils and perfumes (smell), and SoundCloud mixes from artists and DJs to inspire customers in the bedroom (sound).

Brands that will be stocked in the store include D.S. & Durga, Lola James Harper, Curio Noir, Fleet Ilya, Tableaux Vivants, Gabriela Artigas, Laura Lombardi, Land of Women, Marieyat, and Giu Giu, as well as art from Tanya Posternak and Natalie Krim.

Speaking on the concept store's mission, Ramirez and Viviani shared, “We hope to change the way that people think about sensuality, lingerie, and shopping for anything sexy."

Scroll through to see images of the Great Eros concept store newly opened at 135 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.