The main living area is roughly 47 feet by 37 feet, says the show's production designer Loren Weeks. “This is where the characters will cross paths; I’m sure there will be lots of parties in there,” he says. “The van der Woodsen apartment is composed of clean, simple lines, shapes and rhythms. But in keeping with Upper East Side tradition, it is still very formal in its presentation and layout.”Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.