Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Gossip Girl Set: Get the Look
1. Living RoomThe main living area is roughly 47 feet by 37 feet, says the show's production designer Loren Weeks. “This is where the characters will cross paths; I’m sure there will be lots of parties in there,” he says. “The van der Woodsen apartment is composed of clean, simple lines, shapes and rhythms. But in keeping with Upper East Side tradition, it is still very formal in its presentation and layout.”
2. White SofasThe Desiron couches provide a lovely blank canvas to add color to, like the blue Olivier Desforges throw and red Pollack pillows.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hudson sofa, Desiron, $2,850; at allmodernfurniture.com.
3. Red Wire Side TableThe use of primary colors, including the Tucker Robbins footstool that sits between two custom-made Ralph Lauren chairs, fits into the primary-color palette. “I used red, blue and yellow to keep the palette simple,” Weeks says. “These colors work with any of the art on the walls and keep the decor from becoming too muddled.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Wire pouf side table, Tucker Robbins, price upon request; at decorati.com.
4. Jessica Craig-Martin ArtThis piece sits on a wall just outside the kitchen. “Lilly is an art collector and the works she collects are bold and colorful,” says Weeks, who decided to paint the walls with Benjamin Moore’s Sandy Brown khaki-hued paint. (White doesn’t work well on television.) “I picked a warm neutral color as the backdrop for the art.” This artist is also part of the Art Production Fund.
BUY ONLINE NOW Watermill Center Benefit Gala 2007 photograph, Jessica Craig-Martin, price upon request; at artnet.com.
5. Wall Sconce (Above Fireplace)Weeks used “very clean lines” throughout, including the lighting above the fireplace by David Weeks Studio. This also fits with the overall feel of the apartment. “I wanted to introduce a third archetype in the modern high-rise,” says Weeks, who juxtaposed this living space with the Waldorf’s ornate Fifth Avenue penthouse and the Humphrey’s warehouse loft in Brooklyn.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sarus sconce, David Weeks studio, price upon request; at davidweeksstudio.com.
6. Wooden BoxesAre the somewhat masculine touches, like these handmade wood boxes by RampY Augousti, Bart Bass touches? Nope. “It’s pure Lily van der Woodsen,” says Weeks. “Lily started this without a husband in her life.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Python box, RampY Augousti, $130; at barneys.com.
7. Blue LampsThe lamps on the end tables are from Center 44 in Manhattan. They complement Lilly’s art choices, which include pieces by Kiki Smith, Ryan McGinley and Richard Phillips. And they also pair well with the blue Masry carpet that covers the gray stone floor and the blue sliding doors in the kitchen.
BUY BLUE LAMPS Hanna blue grass table lamp, Seascape Lighting, $258; at velocityartanddesign.com.
8. Serena’s BedroomWhen it came to decorating Serena’s bedroom, Loren Weeks wanted the space to reflect the teen’s personality. “Her room shows a confident, eclectic mix of funky new and classic vintage items,” says Weeks, who decorated with bold patterns and metallic accents. “I wanted it to express her character: effortlessly beautiful and self-assured.”
9. Table LampsWeeks says he wanted to avoid “anything mundane” in Serena’s room. These clear table lamps fit the bill without competing with the polka dot Roma wall fabric against which they are set.
BUY ONLINE NOW Table lamp, Bourgie, $362; at conranusa.com.
10. Bedding and PillowsThe bedding is a mix of Barbara Barry and L’Erba (in the Private Sanctuary pattern). "Serena's really casually elegant, and I tried to bring that feel to her room,” says Weeks.
BUY ONLINE NOW Private Sanctuary white decorative bed pillow with tan accents and bedding, L’Erba, $79 to $179; at bloomingdales.com.
11. Silver Bed Pillow“I put some great fabrics in there and hints of metallic,” says Weeks. “We’ve got really great metallic pillows,” which were bought at Bloomingdales. He has no problem mixing metals either-the room features gold, silver and bronze accents.
BUY SILVER PILLOWS Marquis Pillow, Crate amp Barrel, $60; at crateandbarrel.com.
12. Marilyn Minter Artwork“We have a relationship with the Art Production Fund,” says Weeks, who used artwork from artists tied to the organization, which is a non-profit devoted to exposing new audiences to contemporary art, to decorate the house. One such piece in Serena’s room is the glittering eye on the wall by Marilyn Minter, who also created the piece at left.
BUY MARILYN MINTER ART Sparkle photograph, Marilyn Minter, Contact Gallery for price; at artnet.com.
13. Bedside TableWeeks says that Lilly van der Woodsen would have shopped for vintage pieces at Center 44 in Manhattan and Stamford Antique Center in Connecticut, which is where she picked up the two ornate bedside chests in the bedroom.
BUY A DECORATIVE CHEST Marcela dresser, Anthropologie, $1,498; at anthropologie.com.
14. SetteeThe fictional apartment is a high rise on the East Side, not too far from the Palace Hotel, where the van der Woodsens lived in the first season while their apartment was being renovated. “They’re on the 35th floor approximately,” says Weeks, which makes a settee by the window a lovely place to sit and enjoy the view.
BUY A SETTEE Vintage gilt settee, Jayson Home amp Garden, $3,795; at jaysonhomeandgarden.com.
15. Amy Gartrell ArtworkAnother Art Production Fund artist featured in Serena’s bedroom is Amy Gartrell, who created both the piece to the left and the bright one that hangs above the desk in the bedroom.
BUY AMY GARTRELL ARTWORK Printed carpet tapestry, Amy Gartrell, price upon request; at artnet.com.
16. White DeskAny high-schooler needs a place to study (although we never seem to see Serena do too much of that); Serena’s functional-yet-stylish desk and chair are from Poliform USA, as are many of the other clean-lined items in the apartment.
BUY A WHITE DESK FREDRIK, Ikea, $100; at ikea.com.
17. Floor MirrorA long mirror sits in front of the three-panel sliding-door closet. “It’s made with translucent material and the walls are covered in boa skin,” says Weeks. No walk-in for her? “Blair has a walk-in closet and we’re trying to establish some differences between our characters,” he says.
BUY A FLOOR MIRROR Cheval mirror, Dolce, $180; at target.com.
18. Dining Room and Kitchen“The main living room, the kitchen, the dining room-they all flow together, but they’re defined by columns and a change in the floor material,” says Weeks, who loves the kitchen space. “It stands in sharp contrast to the traditional.”
19. Dining Room ChairThe blue stone-top dining table with hammered metal base is from ABC Home, while the modern chairs are from Cherner. (Lilly’s rebellious side doesn’t need to have a matching table and chairs!)
BUY ONLINE NOW Armchair, Cherner, $999; at dwr.com.
20. Window CandelabraAlso from ABC Home are the blown-glass chandelier above the table and the candelabra that sits in the window, which is Spin by Tom Dixon.
BUY ONLINE NOW Spin candelabra, Tom Dixon, price upon request; at tomdixon.net.
21. Red RugWe’ll see how many family meals the Bass/van der Woodsens share in this room. If and when they do, you can bet they’ll be more fiery than the red Masry carpet below their feet.
BUY A RED RUG Remy rug, Crate amp Barrel, $50 to $199; at crateandbarrel.com.
22. Red Bowl and CookwareWeeks also used primary colors in the kitchen-the red cookware (and tea kettle) in the kitchen are all by Le Creuset. The blue sliding doors, created by Poliform USA and painted with Benjamin Moore paint in Ol’ Blue Eyes, “anchors the center of the set" by adding a solid, bold piece of color right in the middle of the open living space, says Weeks.
BUY ONLINE NOW Item name, Le Creuset, $60; at cooking.com.
23. Home OfficeLilly’s work space at the base of the stairs is an eclectic mix of refined pieces (like her Louis-style desk) and avant-garde items (faux-cowhide rug). “She’s a happening matron,” says Weeks. ”With this apartment, we see Lilly’s rebellious, independent side re-emerge.”
24. Eames Chair“The Eames-style lounge chair with the Missoni fabric was one of many inspired moves by our set decorator, Christina Tonkin,” says Weeks. Many furniture pieces were covered in interesting fabrics-the top of the desk and desk chair, both from ABC Home in Manhattan, were upholstered in faux elephant hide.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lounge Chair, Eames, $2,889; at roomandboard.com.
25. Cowhide RugThe faux animal skin theme extends to this cowhide rug, also from ABC Home. “The van der Woodsen apartment is intended to be a rejection of the conventions of the Upper East Side while still respecting many of its traditions and values,” says Weeks, who made this evident with the expensive, modern pieces in this space.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cowhide Collections rug, ABC Home, $400; at abchome.com.
26. Aluminum Bullet ChandelierWeeks names this David Weeks chandelier (found above Lilly’s desk) as one of his favorite pieces in the apartment. “David’s fixtures are clean, sculptural and sexy,” he says. And very fitting for the home’s inhabitants.
BUY ONLINE NOW Aluminum bullet chandelier, David Weeks Studio, pricing upon request; at davidweeksstudio.com.
27. Desk VaseThe glassware throughout the apartment, including this Orrefours vase from Lilly’s desk and the hand-blown glass bowl on the main living room table from ABC Home, add subtle architectural elements to the space without competing with the art.
BUY ONLINE NOW Zvizz vase, Orrefours, $102; at artedona.de.
