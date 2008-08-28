Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Gossip Girl Season Two: Get the Look
-
1. Episode 225
BLAIR’S LOOK
Jennifer Behr headband: $225; at jenniferbehr.com.
Milly cardigan: $340; at net-a-porter.com.
David Szeto blouse: $965; at barneys.com.
Marc by Marc Jacobs skirt: similar style, $94; at neimanmarcus.com.
Sparkle and Fade tights: similar style, $10; at urbanoutfitters.com.
Stuart Weitzman bag: $750; at bloomingdales.com.
JENNY’S LOOK
Nanette Lepore jacket: similar style, $483; at my-wardrobe.com.
Joie top: similar style, $178; at revolveclothing.com.
Theory skirt: similar style, $190; at bloomingdales.com.
Falke stockings: similar style, $78; at net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Episode 225
BLAIR’S LOOK
DVF dress: similar style, $365; at dvf.com.
Leifsdottir cardigan: similar style, $288; at nordstrom.com.
DKNY tights: similar style, $15; at barenecessities.com.
David Aubrey necklace: similar style, $50; at southmoonunder.com.
Paige Gamble headband: similar style, $290; at paigegamble.com.
-
3. Episode 225
BLAIR’S LOOK
Alberta Ferretti dress: similar style, $386; at my-wardrobe.com.
Siman Tu necklace: similar styles, starting at $650; at vivre.com.
Jennifer Behr headband: similar style, $182; at jenniferbehr.com.
Wolford stockings: similar style, $52; at barenecessities.com.
JENNY’S LOOK
Acne dress: similar style, $485; at revolveclothing.com.
-
4. Episode 224
BLAIR’S LOOK
Marchesa gown: similar style, $4,620; at net-a-porter.com.
Robert Rose necklace: similar styles, starting at $21; at qvc.com.
Noir ring: similar style, $137; at maxandchloe.com.
-
5. Episode 223
BLAIR’S LOOK
3.1 Philip Lim dress: similar style, $199; at barneys.com.
Rachel Leigh cuff: $84; at rachelleigh.com.
-
6. Episode 224
SERENA’S LOOK
Dior dress: similar style, $4,150; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
-
7. Episode 223
SERENA’S LOOK
Magaschoni scarf: similar style, $98; at bluefly.com.
Marc by Marc Jacobs coat: similar style, $628; at eluxury.com.
VBH bag: similar styles, starting at $1,114; at portero.com.
-
8. Episode 223
BLAIR’S LOOK
Diane von Furstenberg blouse: similar style, $139; at intermixonline.com.
Tibi skirt: similar style, $255; at net-a-porter.com.
Hue tights: $13; at barenecessities.com.
SERENA’S LOOK
Marc by Marc Jacobs coat: similar style, $628; at eluxury.com.
VBH bag: similar styles, starting at $1,114; at portero.com.
-
9. Episode 221Serena attends the Waldorf family seder in a Burberry cardigan over a Joie tank and J. Brand jeans. Dan, who's taken a job as a cater-waiter to earn money for college, finds himself serving at the seder in a J. Crew vest over a Theory shirt with an H&M tie and Marc by Marc Jacobs jeans.
GET SERENA'S LOOK
Cardigan; at saksfifthavenue.com
Tank; at kohls.com
Jeans; at madisonlosangeles.com
GET DAN'S LOOK
Vest; at jcrew.com
Shirt; at tobi.com
Tie; at buckle.com
Jeans; at bluefly.com
-
10. Episode 222Nate wears a Banana Republic coat over a Ralph Lauren shirt and Calvin Klein jeans. Blair wears a Betsy Johnson coat and carries a Nancy Gonzalez satchel.
GET NATE?S LOOK
Coat; at ssense.com
Top; at kohls.com
Jeans; at macys.com
GET BLAIR?S LOOK
Coat; at bloomingdales.com
Bag; at bergdorfgoodman.com
Scarf; at lagarconne.com
Gloves; at yoox.com
Tights; at shopbop.com
-
11. Episode 220During a snowy walk in Central Park, Nate and Blair reconnect and become the target of Chuck and Vanessa's scheming. Blair wears a Kate Spade hat, BCBG coat, Club Monaco tights and carries an Isabella Adams bag.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Hat; at bluefly.com
BCBG coat; at saks.com
Tights; at express.com
Bag; at endless.com
Rubber boots; at alloy.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
12. Episode 221Serena layers a Burberry cardigan over a Joie tank and J. Brand jeans. Blair accessorizes her D&G dress with a Jennifer Behr headband and a Kara Ross cuff.
GET SERENA'S LOOK
Cardigan; at saksfifthavenue.com
Tank; at kohls.com
Jeans; at madisonlosangeles.com
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Dress; at bluefly.com
Headband; at jenniferbehr.com
Cuff; at forever21.com
-
13. Episode 220It's sweet 16 for Jenny who wears a Missoni dress, Doma jacket, Alexis Bittar earrings, David Aubrey and Landver bracelets and carries a Forever 21 clutch to her out-of-control party.
GET JENNY'S LOOK
Earrings; at alexisbittar.com
Doma jacket; at revolveclothing.com
Dress; at polo.com
Clutch; at Newport-news.com
Bracelets; at bluefly.com
-
14. Episode 220Blair's Milly party dress takes on an "Upper East Side Wonder Woman" vibe with the addition of a Rachel Leigh cuff.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Dress; at bluefly.com
Rachel Leigh cuff; at zappos.com
-
15. Episode 219Blair, wearing a Diane von Furstenberg coat over a Milly dress, tries to get her life back on track.
GET BLAIR?S LOOK
Coat; at kohls.com
Milly dress; at shopbop.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
16. Episode 219Blair tops an Herve Leger bandage dress with a Joie cardigan and Urban Minx necklace.
GET BLAIR?S LOOK
Necklace; at couturecandy.com
Sweater; at bloomingdales.com
Herve Leger dress; at bloomingdales.com
-
17. Episode 218Blair continues to fret over her future while taking on a dramatic stage role this episode. Here she wears a Jennifer Behr headband, Nanette Lepore top and Diane von Furstenberg skirt.
GET BLAIR?S LOOK
Jennifer Behr headband; at jenniferbehr.com
Nanette Lepore top; at neimanmarcus.com
Skirt; at saks.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
18. Episode 217
Serena takes in some culture wearing a James Perse blouse and sweater, her uniform skirt, Hue tights and Diane von Furstenberg boots and carrying a Nuti bag.
GET SERENA'S LOOK
James Perse shirt; at jamesperse.com
Sweater; at forever21.com
Bag; at bluefly.com
Hue tights; at hue.com
Boots; at zappos.com
-
19. Episode 217Blair, in an HampM coat, BGN skirt and Robert Clergerie shoes and bag, plots her revenge on her teacher.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Coat; at victoriassecret.com
Skirt; at bluefly.com
Bag; at net-a-porter.com
Shoes; at 6pm.com
-
20. Episode 216
Blair, in a Milly coat and carrying a Valentino bag, waits for word on her Yale acceptance. At her side are her minions: Penelope, in a Walter coat and David & Young scarf and Nelly, in a Missoni coat, Coach gloves and Tory Burch sweater.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Coat; at bluefly.com
Valentino bag; at marissacollections.com
GET PENELOPE'S LOOK
Coat; at bluefly.com
Scarf; at forever21.com
GET NELLY'S LOOK
Coat; at anthropologie.com
Tory Burch sweater; at toryburch.com
Coach gloves; at coach.com
-
21. Episode 216Serena contemplates her acceptance status; she wears a Smythe jacket with her uniform skirt, Hue tights and Te Casan boots.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Smythe jacket; at shoptheviolethour.com
Skirt; at gap.com
Hue tights; at bloomingdales.com
Te Casan boots; at endless.com
-
22. Episode 216
B gets a B. Blair, in Brooks Brothers jacket, Oscar de la Renta blouse, H&M skirt, Valentino bag and Hue tights, tries to convince her teacher Rachel to change her grade. She wears a top and skirt from Banana Republic, cardigan from J. Crew and Gabriela de la Vega necklace.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Jacket; at delias.com
Top; at gap.com
Skirt; at urbanoutfitters.com
Hue tights; at barenecessities.com
GET RACHEL’S LOOK
J. Crew cardigan; at jcrew.com
Gabriela de la Vega necklace; at gabrieladelavega.com
Top; at bluefly.com
Banana Republic skirt; at bananarepublic.com
Tights; at hue.com
-
23. Episode 215
As the fate of the Bass empire unfolds, Serena and Blair wait to hear the outcome. Serena wears an Armani dress and necklaces by Finn (shorter) and Helen Ficalora (longer); Blair wears a Milly top and See by Chloe skirt.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Dress; at couturecandy.com
Finn necklace; at barneys.com
Helen Ficalora necklace; at helenficalora.com
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Milly top; at bloomingdales.com
See by Chloe skirt; at shopbop.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
24. Episode 215
Blair, wearing a Flavio Castellani cape, Diane von Furstenberg suit, Urban Outfitters tights, Robert Clergerie shoes and carrying a Dior bag, is concerned about the consequences of her New Year’s Eve actions.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Diane von Furstenberg jacket; at dvf.com
Cape; at bloomingdales.com
Diane von Furstenberg skirt; at saks.com
Dior bag; at eluxury.com
Urban Outfitters tights; at urbanoutfitters.com
Shoes; at zappos.com
-
25. Episode 214In a Diane von Furstenberg suit, Gardem Paris top and Dior bag, Blair tries to make a good impression to gain entrance into the exclusive Colony Club.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Diane von Furstenberg jacket; at dvf.com
Gardem Paris top; at yoox.com
Diane von Furstenberg skirt; at barneys.com
Dior bag; at eluxury.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
26. Episode 214Serena returns from her getaway to Buenos Aires; she wears a Mackage jacket, Alexander Wang shirt and Rosena Sammi necklace.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Mackage jacket; at ssense.com
Rosena Sammi necklace; at nikabutik.com
Top; at bluefly.com
-
27. Episode 215
Jenny, wearing a Barneys CO-OP turtleneck and Temperley London jumper, chats with Eric about what’s going on with their families.
GET JENNY’S LOOK
Barneys CO-OP turtleneck; at barneys.com
Jumper; at revolveclothing.com
-
28. Episode 214Amid major drama in her life, Lily tries to hold it together. The stylish mom (of three!) wears an Organic sweater, Verdura earrings, Tory Burch top, J.Brand jeans and Christian Louboutin shoes.
GET LILY’S LOOK
Cardigan; at madisonla.com
Tory Burch top; at toryburch.com
J.Brand jeans; at nationaljeanco.com
Christian Louboutin pumps; at footcandy.com
-
29. Episode 214With Chuck on her mind, Blair, tries to forget their last exchange. She wears a Nanette Lepore top and Walter skirt.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Blouse; at macys.com
Walter skirt; at couturecandy.com
-
30. Episode 213Serena doesn’t hold back her emotions this episode. To the funeral, she wears a Burberry coat, Hue tights, Sigerson Morrison shoes and carries a Chanel bag.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Burberry coat; at burberry.com
Bag; at baghaus.com
Hue tights; at dillards.com
Pumps; at zappos.com
-
31. Episode 213Jenny joins the somber group, wearing a Nanette Lepore jacket, HampM dress, Henri Bendel gloves, Zephyr tights, BeampD shoes and carrying a Bodhi bag.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Jacket; at kohls.com
Dress; at bluefly.com
Bodhi bag; at bodhibags.net
Gloves; at bluefly.com
Tights; at target.com
BeampD shoes; at beandd.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
32. Episode 212
Blair and Chuck pick dancing partners for each other at the Snowflake Ball. Blair wears a Carolina Herrera gown and diamond necklace by Erickson Beamon; Chuck is in a Costume National blazer, Brioni shirt, Fred Perry pants and H&M shoes.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Dress; at dillards.com
Necklace; at forzieri.com
GET CHUCK'S LOOK
Jacket; at saks.com
Brioni shirt; at neimanmarcus.com
Fred Perry pants; at yoox.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
33. Episode 212
Vanessa attends the ball in an original design by Eric Daman, a CC Skye cuff, Collection 18 wrap and Ted Rossi clutch.
GET VANESSA'S LOOK
Dress; at standardstyle.com
Wrap; at forzieri.com
Clutch; at ebags.com
-
34. Episode 212
Jenny wears an original Eric Daman dress, Anna Sui wrap and Lacrasia gloves to the ball.
GET JENNY'S LOOK
Wrap; at express.com
Dress; at activeendeavors.com
Gloves; at yoox.com
-
35. Episode 212
Serena feels conflicted about Aaron and Dan. She wears a DVF top, White & Warren scarf, Valentino jacket, JBrand jeans and carries a Celine bag.
GET SERENA'S LOOK
Finn necklace; at barneys.com
Diane von Furstenberg top; at bloomingdales.com
White + Warren wrap; at whiteandwarren.com
Jacket; at dillards.com
Bag; at eluxury.com
J Brand jeans; at stylebop.com
-
36. Episode 211
It’s Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean all is peaceful on the homefront; certainly not for Serena and Lily. Serena wears a top and skirt from Porter Grey and Nine West shoes; Lily wears a Hugo Boss dress and Miu Miu pumps and both ladies wear jewelry from Stephen Dweck.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Top; at shopbop.com
Necklace; at lizclaiborne.com
Skirt; at net-a-porter.com
Nine West shoes; at ninewest.com
GET LILY’S LOOK
Dress; at yoox.com
Heels; at endless.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
37. Episode 211
Lily tries to patch things up between Rufus and Jenny, here in a D&G dress and Nine West boots.
GET JENNY'S LOOK
Dress; at urbanoutfitters.com
Nine West boots; at ninewest.com
-
38. Episode 211
Serena stops by the Waldorf household, where Blair's Thanksgiving traditions are not being properly followed. She wears a Mayle coat and carries a Chanel bag.
GET SERENA'S LOOK
Coat; at bluefly.com
Chanel bag; at bluefly.com
-
39. Episode 210Blair, here in Bill Blass, is not a fan of her mother’s new beau.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Bill Blass blouse; at net-a-porter.com
Black skirt; at revolveclothing.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
40. Episode 210Blair looks on as Serena, in an Emporio Armani dress, texts.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Dress; at edressme.com
-
41. Episode 210Scheming Blair does what she can to keep the new lovebirds apart. She wears a Giovannio hat, Cynthia Steffe top and skirt, sweater by CARDIGAN and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Hat; at hatsinthebelfry.com
CARDIGAN sweater; at eluxury.com
Cynthia Steffe top; at bluefly.com
Cynthia Steffe skirt; at saks.com
Slingbacks; at jildor.com
-
42. Episode 209
Blair, in a Catherine Malandrino dress and M.C.L by Matthew Campbell Laurenza bracelet, plays babysitter to a teen that matches her bad behavior.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Catherine Malandrino dress; at shopbop.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
43. Episode 209
Jenny throws a fashion show to debut her line; but the night is not all success. The budding designer wears an I Love Factory hair accessory, H&M dress, DebraJill Designs necklace and Aldo shoes.
GET JENNY’S LOOK
Headpiece; at mp.hairboutique.com
Necklace; at kohls.com
Dress; at dillards.com
Opaque tights; at whithouseblackmarket.com
Aldo shoes; at aldoshoes.com
-
44. Episode 208
Blair and Serena arrive at Rufus’s art gallery opening in party attire: Blair is wearing a Tempereley London dress and carrying a Kate Spade clutch; Serena’s in a Foley & Corinna dress, Doma jacket and carries a GF Ferre bag.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Temperley London dress; at saks.com
Kate Spade clutch; at katespade.com
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Doma jacket; at tobi.com
Foley + Corinna dress; at shopbop.com
GF Ferre bag; at yoox.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
45. Episode 208
Serena finds herself drawn to a new suitor--an artist she meets at the gallery opening. Here she wears a Valentino sweater, J Brand jeans, Jonathan Kelsey boots and carries a Devi Kroell bag.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Sweater; at yoox.com
Devi Kroell bag; at lagarconne.com
J Brand jeans; at singer22.com
Boots; at ninewest.com
-
46. Episode 208
Jenny explores her wild side (including a new rocker haircut); she wears an original dress by costume designer Eric Daman, David & Young hat, Rachel Leigh short necklace, PinkyOtto long necklace, Rachel Leigh gray bracelet and Nine West ball bracelet.
GET JENNY’S LOOK
David amp Young beret; at metroparkusa.com
Dress; at revolveclothing.com
Rachel Leigh short necklace; at couturecandy.com
Long neckalce; at bloomingdales.com
Nine West ball bracelet; at ninewest.com
Rachel Leigh gray bracelet; at nationaljeancompany.com
-
47. Episode 207
At the Bass/Van der Woodsen apartment, Blair has a new plan for Chuck and Vanessa. She wears a Pas Comme les Moutons headband, Nodresscode dress and carries an H&M bag.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Pas Comme les Moutons headband, at owlslab.com
Clutch, at forzieri.com
Dress, at bluefly.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
48. Episode 207
Vanessa lounges in Serena’s room during the housewarming party. She wears an Eskell dress, Gabriela de la Vega necklace, Rosena Sammi cuff, Alexis Bittar ring and earrings and Jessica Simpson shoes.
GET VANESSA’S LOOK
Gabriela de la Vega necklace, at gabrieladelavega.com
Dress, at mywardrobe.com
Rosena Sammi cuff, at shoprosenasammi.com
Alexis Bittar ring, at nordstrom.com
-
49. Episode 206Things between Serena and Blair continue to be strained. B wears a Coach hat, Anna Sui blouse, LAMB skirt, Coach shoes and carries a Coach bag.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Coach hat, coach.com
Anna Sui top, net-a-porter.com
Coach bag, coach.com
LAMB skirt, nordstrom.com
Coach heels, coach.com
-
50. Episode 206As the gang heads up to Yale, tensions mount. Serena presents a collegiate front in a Ralph Lauren jacket, Alice + Olivia top, Rich amp Skinny jeans, Michael Kors boots and carries a Celine bag.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Jacket, rampage.com
Alice + Olivia button down shirt, singer22.com
Celine bag, bluefly.com
Rich amp Skinny jeans, shopbop.com
Michael Kors boots, bluefly.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
51. Episode 205It’s fashion week and the fashion and tempers are hotter than ever. Serena wears an original dress by the show’s costume designer, Eric Daman, and Jimmy Choo heels as she works the catwalk at the Eleanor Waldorf show.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Green party dress; at nordstrom.com
Jimmy Choo pumps; at bluefly.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
52. Episode 205
Jenny tries to explain herself out of another sticky situation. She wears Tarina Tarantino jewelry, a French Toast uniform, a Zara blouse and carries a bag by Katherine Kwei.
GET JENNY’S LOOK
French Toast jumper; at frenchtoast.com
Tarina Tarantino necklace; at tarinatarantino.com
White blouse; at bluefly.com
Tarina Tarantino ring; at tarinatarantino.com
Tarina Tarantino bracelet; at tarinatarantino.com
Blue bag; at emoda.com
-
53. Episode 205
Blair confronts Jenny when she makes a disappointing suggestion to Eleanor Waldorf. Both girls wear original dresses by the show’s costume designer, Eric Daman; Jenny wears a Tarina Tarantino necklace and bracelet and Blair has on an original headband by Sami Rattner.
GET JENNY’S LOOK
Tarina Tarantino necklace; at tarinatarantino.com
Tarina Tarantino bracelet; at tarinatarantino.com
Dress; at revolveclothing.com
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Blue headband; at forever21.com
Patterned dress; at tobi.com
-
54. Episode 204Serena shows off her great gams in a French Toast uniform skirt and Veronique shoes. She finishes off her school look with a Viktor amp Rolf T-shirt, Schumacher vest, French Toast tie, Kateri Daman braclet and LAI bag.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
T-shirt; at revolveclothing.com
Sweater vest; at forever21.com
French Toast tie; at frenchtoast.com
French Toast skirt; at frenchtoast.com
LAI bag; at luxuryaccessories.com
Gold slingbacks; at yoox.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
55. Episode 204Blair heads back to school with a mission in mind. Here she wears a Susan Daniels headband, Zara blouse, Coach scarf, Cynthia Steffe skirt, Brooks Brothers belt, Cole Haan shoes and carries a Gianfranco Ferre bag.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Susan Daniels headband; at mp.hairboutique.com
Coach scarf; at coach.com
Ruffle blouse; at bluefly.com
Bag; at ebags.com
Brooks Brothers belt; at brooksbrothers.com
Pencil skirt; at rampage.com
Cole Haan sandals; at dillards.com
-
56. Episode 203Serena and Dan finally confront their issues. Here, she wears a Young, Fabulous amp Broke tank, James Jeans jeans, a Rebecca Minkoff bag and Havaianas flip-flops. Dan, the consummate laid-back dresser, wears a Ted Baker shirt and Levi’s jeans.
GET SERENA’S LOOK
Young, Fabulous amp Broke tank, at shopbop.com
James Jeans jeans, at saks.com
Rebecca Minkoff bag, at tobi.com
Havaianas flip flops, at shopbop.com
GET DAN’S LOOK
Ted Baker shirt, at zappos.com
Levi’s jeans, at emoda.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
57. Episode 203Fiery Blair isn’t sure there’s enough passion in her relationship with Marcus. The snarky darling wears a Dice Kayek blouse, Anna Sui skirt and Susan Daniels headband.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Susan Daniels headband, at mp.hairboutique.com
Sleeveless blouse, at bluefly.com
Pleated skirt, at forever21.com
-
58. Episode 203Vanessa, in a Jovovich Hawk dress, Verre New York necklace and Nine West bracelet, shares a moment with Nate, who’s wearing a Brooks Brothers suit and shirt and Steve Madden shoes.
GET VANESSA’S LOOK
Maxi dress, at ardenb.com
Necklace, at verrenewyork.com
Nine West bracelet, at ninewest.com
GET NATE’S LOOK
Brooks Brothers suit, at brooksbrothers.com
Brooks Brothers shirt, at brooksbrothers.com
Steve Madden shoes, at stevemadden.com
-
59. Episode 203Nate and Catherine continue their relationship, but not without difficulty. The foxy married woman wears a Diane von Furstenberg blouse, Gemma Redux necklace, Catherine Malandrino skirt, Ferragamo clutch and Giuseppi Zanotti shoes.
GET CATHERINE’S LOOK
Diane von Furtstenberg, at shopbop.com
Necklace, at searle.com
Catherine Malandrino skirt, at saks.com
Clutch, at couturecandy.com
Gold shoes, at ninewest.com
-
60. Episode 202
Blair works her magic to further endear herself to her new beau. In this scene, she wears a Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, Rachel Leigh bracelet and Unisa shoes.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, at neimanmarcus.com
Rachel Leigh bracelet, at rachelleigh.com
Unisa wedge sandals, at zappos.com
-
61. Episode 201While interning with Blair’s mom, Jenny snags an invitation to the end-of-summer bash in the Hamptons-the white party. In this scene, the fashion protege wears an original dress from the show’s costume designer, Eric Daman, a Ferragamo bag and Natalie Portman for Te Casan shoes.
GET JENNY’S LOOK
Yellow dress, net-a-porter.com
Ferragamo evening bag, saks.com
Natalie Portman for Te Casan shoes, tecasan.com
-
62. Episode 201Blair returns from Paris-broken-hearted from Chuck? Nope, with a new French fling on her arm (and a fabulous green Ferragamo bag)! Here she wears a Lorick top, Vera Wang shorts, L. Erickson headband, Gabriela de la Vega bracelet and Delman shoes.
GET BLAIR’S LOOK
L. Erickson headband, amazon.com
Watercolor-print top, macys.com
Gabriela de la Vega bracelet, gabrieladelavega.com
Green bag, forzieri.com
Blue shorts, net-a-porter.com
Delman shoes, revolveclothing.com
-
63. Episode 201Blair, appropriately attired for the white party, wears a Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, Jennifer Behr headband and Chloe shoes.
GET BLAIR’S LOOKMarc by Marc Jacobs dress, Bloomingdales.com
Jennifer Behr headband, jenniferbehr.com
White shoes, endless.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
