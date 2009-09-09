Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Gossip Girl Season Three: Get the Look
1. Episode 12A car accident, a fist fight and a few more surprises are in store for the Gossip Girl gang on the season finale! For once it seems that Blair might not be in the middle of all the drama, since she's busy helping Chuck's deal with his father's death. Blair gives us one last eyeful of style in an Escada coat, Alexander McQueen dogstooth print blouse (shop the style) and a black fleece Brooks Brothers skirt (shop the style), accessorized with (black Falke fishnet tights), a Valentino bag (shop the style) and cap toe Lanvin pumps (shop the style).
Get Gossip Girl fashions at the CW's new online store!
2. Episode 11The last time we saw Serena she was locking lips with married congressman Trip van der Bilt. Now the situation gets even stickier when Trip and his wife Maureen are invited to Thanksgiving dinner with the van der Woodsen/Humphrey family. "She's trying to get attention through what she wears," says Eric Daman of Serena's revealing Stella McCartney jumpsuit (shop the style).
3. Episode 11The drama continues with Chuck and Blair, but this time it's not with each other. Chuck reveals to Nate that his hotel security camera caught incriminating footage of a mutual friend, while Blair is worried that her mother is hiding things from her. Blair looks calm under pressure in a double-breasted Marc by Marc Jacobs trench coat (shop the style) with a red Anya Hindmarch bag (shop the style), textured DKNY tights (shop the style) and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps (shop the style). "I wanted to kind of morph the characters into one pairing." says Daman of the couple's symbiotic style.
4. Episode 11Lily hasn't been completely honest with Rufus about her mother, Cece, and the secrets won't stay hidden forever. She may not be a model housewife, but Lily dresses the part in a silky brown J. Mendel blouse (shop the style) with a leopard print (Elie Tahari skirt), Pomellato earrings and ring.
5. Episode 10Blair won’t stop until she’s Queen Bee at NYU. While plotting out the details of her latest scheme-booking Lady Gaga for a private performance on campus-the freshman gets some fresh air in a Theory coat, Vince leggings (shop the style) with a Chanel bag (shop the style), Ralph Lauren hat (shop the style) and Manolo Blahniks (shop the style). "I chose very sleek, very linear clothing," says Daman of Blair's more mature look. "It's almost architectural in design."
6. Episode 10Chuck enlists Jenny to entertain Damien (played by Kevin Zegers), an important hotel guest who also happens to be the son of a high-powered ambassador. Could little J’s favor to Chuck lead her to a new love interest? For a walk in the park with the new man, Jenny wears an Alexander Wang jacket over a Topshop dress (shop the style) and Hue tights (shop the style). "She used to wear lots of vintage clothes like torn-up jeans and paint-splattered T-shirts," says wardrobe designer Eric Daman. "But now a Jenny day look is a great Courtney Love-inspired slip dress."
7. Episode 10Serena is going through a difficult time and turns to Nate to help her cope. S is still perfectly put-together, however, in a Twenty8Twelve coat (shop the style), Alice and Olivia dress (shop the style), Hue tights (shop the style), a Kotur bag, Stephen Dweck necklace and Manolo Blahniks. "From a fashion standpoint, Serena is in a little bit of an identity crisis," explains Daman.
8. Episode 10After being named the director of the school play- and enlisting Dan and Olivia to get involved in the production-Vanessa shows off her growing confidence in a bold Diane von Furstenberg coat and Nanette Lepore dress (shop the style). "She's becoming her own woman,” says Daman, who finished the look with American Apparel leggings (shop the style), L.A.M.B. bag (shop the style) and a bold blue Gemma Redux necklace.
9. Episode 9A power-hungry Jenny is ready to rule all she sees and plans to make an impression on the entire Upper East Side by showing off a her escort to the cotillion. The Queen Bee commands authority in a Charlotte Russe jacket (shop the style), Clu top (shop the style), Alexandre Birman shoes (shop the style) and a Lockheart bag. "This season Jenny's becoming true to herself, so her style is a cross between the Brooklyn Jenny and the Upper East Side girl." says costume designer Eric Daman. "But she'll always love black, that's a part of who she is."
10. Episode 7While hustling to put together a celebrity-heavy guest list for Chuck's big night, Serena shows off her stylish work wardrobe. The junior PR girl wears a gray 3.1 Phillip Lim cardigan (shop the style) with a Wayne blouse (shop the style) and a Cushnie Et Ochs skirt with a Made Her Think necklace (shop the style) and Sergio Rossi pumps (shop the style) for a typical day on the job.
11. Episode 9Chuck and Nate are scheming to get Serena and Blair back to BFF status, but S has no time for games now that she's building her career. The junior publicist is all-business in a Nanette Lepore coat (shop the style), Chanel purse (shop the style) and MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza earrings. "I was on the search to figure out who this new Serena is going to be and who she is trying to become as this adult," wardrobe designer Eric Daman says of her more mature style.
12. Episode 8Blair tries to get a reaction out of Serena by bringing her new BFF to Chuck's election night party. But rather than turning into a green-eyed monster, S stands her stylish ground in a gray (Vena Cava dress) and a Paige Gamble clutch.
13. Episode 8The war is on between Blair and Serena, and a resentful B plots to debut a new friend at Chuck's soiree. The NYU freshman goes into battle mode in a cream RED Valentino coat (shop the style), a metallic Oscar de la Renta dress (shop the style), Alexandre Birman shoes, and a Chanel purse (shop the style).
-
14. Episode 6Blair goes head-to-head with Vanessa, as the two rivals compete for the opportunity to give a speech at NYU. The fashionable Queen B is always ready for a challenge, looking regal in a bejeweled Reem Acra gown and black opera gloves. "Blair, to me, is always dressed up," says costumer Eric Daman. "She's always on parade."
See more Gossip Girl style
15. Episode 7J strikes an impressive pose on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the social center of the Constance Billiard hive) in a black leather Catherine Malandrino jacket (shop the style), Marc Jacobs blouse (shop the style) and Marc Jacobs shorts (shop the style), but she's torn between ruling the girls in her class and staying loyal to BFF Eric. Despite her confusion, the queen bee makes a royal statement with her accessories, which include a crimson Hammit bag, Falke fishnet tights (shop the style) and gray Alexandre Birman booties (shop the style).
16. Episode 6The glamorous Upper East side mom is stunning in a magenta Alberta Ferretti dress (shop the style) with a Judith Leiber clutch (shop the style) and gold Giuseppe Zanotti pumps (shop the style). Rufus looks dapper in a black Elizabeth and James suit and Hugo Boss shirt (shop the style).
17. Episode 7Determined to make the grand opening of his new club a success, Chuck enlists Serena to attract some star clientele. But he gets more than he bargained for when Blair decides to help by going behind his back. One thing both ladies accomplish; enhancing the asthetic of the space in their retro-glam ensembles. Serena accessorizes her Collette Dinnigan dress with a Jennifer Behr hair clip (shop the style), silk mini-gloves and Louboutin spikes, while Blair adds a touch of noir to her Alberta Ferretti fringe dress with a Suzanna Dai necklace.
18. Episode 6Vanessa is determined to please her mother Gabriela (guest star Gina Torres). The stylish Brooklynite accessorizes her multi-colored Catherine Malandrino dress (shop the style) with a Siman Tu necklace, Bounkit bracelet (shop the style) and a purple Maia N bag. "She's still going to be layering on the necklaces," says costume designer Eric Daman of Vanessa's style this season. "They're going to be a little nicer with some less expensive items in there to keep it real."
19. Episode 5Caught up in the excitement of Lily's wedding, Serena is unaware that Carter is hiding something from her. The Upper East Sider looks stunning in a blue J. Mendel dress (shop the style) and MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza cuffs (shop the style). "I want to give them confidence in the scenes that they do," head costume designer Eric Daman told us. "The clothing can become their armor-or whatever it is that helps them carry out their character in that scene."
20. Episode 5Blair believes there's something odd about Nate's new girlfriend Bree and she isn't afraid to share her opinion with him. Here with current squeeze Chuck, B is the ultimate sophisticate in a RED Valentino dress (shop the style) and a Paige Gamble clutch. "We tried to make them a little more adult in their fashion," said Eric Daman of the girls' style this season. "Now we have to come up with more day looks that aren't a schoolgirl recipe."
21. Episode 4Hollywood actress Olivia Burke (guest star Hilary Duff) hopes to get a taste of reality when she enrolls at NYU and moves in to the student dorm. The fashionable freshman makes her first impression in a dress from Intermix (shop the style).
22. Episode 4When Jenny takes the throne as the new queen bee at Constance Billiard, she faces some unexpected opposition from her less-than-loyal subjects. Despite the discord, J reigns in style in a Catherine Malandrino vest (shop the style), Vena Cava top, (shop the style), Be & D bag and Manolo Blahnik sandals (shop the style).
23. Episode 4While on a quest to find herself, Serena meets Ursula Nyquist (guest star Tyra Banks) a glamorous actress with a flair for the dramatic. She may be having an identity crisis, but Serena sticks with her signature style in a Topshop blazer and Herve Leger skirt (shop the style) acessorized with a Stephen Dweck necklace (shop the style) and a Valentino Spotlight tote (shop the style).
See more Gossip Girl style
24. Episode 3Trust is a serious issue for Serena, who's unsure if Carter is up to no good. Despite her worries, she looks laid back in a Matthew Williamson vest (shop the style), Joie blouse (shop the style) and Rag amp Bone skirt (shop the style) when she meets her boyfriend for an afternoon rendez-vous.
25. Episode 3The competition is fierce when Blair and Chuck engage in a bidding war at a Sotheby's auction. Later on, things lighten up when B-in a Diane von Furstenberg top (shop the style), a Vince skirt (shop the style) and Valentino bag (shop the style)-meets Serena, in a Matthew Williamson dress (shop the style) and Treesje bag (shop the style) for a catch-up session.
See more Gossip Girl style
Best TV Show Weddings on EW.com
26. Episode 2Vanessa joins the Upper East Side crowd to prepare for the semester ahead at NYU. For her first day of freshman orientation, the edgy Brooklynite layers a Diane von Furstenberg blouse over Joie shorts and finishes the look with a Bodhi bag.
See more Gossip Girl style
27. Episode 3Vanessa gets serious when she begins to question the intentions of her new beau Scott (guest star Chris Riggi). The Brooklyn hipster does her contemplating in a JMM blouse (shop the style).
28. Episode 2Georgina Sparks (guest star Michelle Trachtenberg) has returned to complicate Blair's life, but this time it's as her college roommate. B gets ready to go to battle wearing a Diane von Furstenberg top and Milly shorts (shop the style), accessorized with a Ferragamo bag (shop the style), Swarovski neckace and Piaget watch.
29. Episode 1They're back! Blair, Serena, Chuck are looking forward to college, but first the gang must have to say goodbye to summer. After rekindling their love-hate relationship, Blair and Chuck take in a polo match in the Hamptons, where B looks ladylike in a Walter dress (shop the style) and Louise Green hat (shop the style).
30. Episode 1Just back from her summer in Europe, Serena has secrets to hide and a complicated relationship with Carter Baizen to deal with. Wearing a Rag & Bone maxidress (shop the style), Serena catches up with BFF Blair-who accessorizes her Burberry dress (shop the style) with an edgy clutch from L.A.M.B. (shop the style) -on the streets of New York City.
31. Episode 1Nate has gotten involved with Bree Buckley, a mysterious southern belle played by guest star JoAnna Garcia. When the new couple make their debut, Bree makes an impression in a Hugo Boss dress (shop the style), Nancy Gonzalez clutch (shop the style) and Bounkit bracelet.
