A car accident, a fist fight and a few more surprises are in store for the Gossip Girl gang on the season finale! For once it seems that Blair might not be in the middle of all the drama, since she's busy helping Chuck's deal with his father's death. Blair gives us one last eyeful of style in an Escada coat, Alexander McQueen dogstooth print blouse (shop the style) and a black fleece Brooks Brothers skirt (shop the style), accessorized with (black Falke fishnet tights), a Valentino bag (shop the style) and cap toe Lanvin pumps (shop the style).Get Gossip Girl fashions at the CW's new online store