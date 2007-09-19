Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Gossip Girl Season One: Get the Look
-
1. Episode 18
Blair embraced many trends in this outfit, which includes a Marc by Marc Jacobs top, DVF jacket, Gucci handbag and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Marc by Marc Jacobs dot blouse; at eluxury.com
Floral skirt; at forever21.com
Gucci Hysteria bag, at bluefly.com
Green sandals; at endless.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
-
2. Episode 18
Things are looking up for SERENA as her friends stand by her side. Here, she wears a Christian Cota capelet shrug over an Alexander Wang tank, Wrangler jeans and a Chanel bag.
GET SERENA'S LOOK:
Gray tank gap.com
Tote bag bluefly.com
Wrangler jeans yoox.com
-
3. Episode 18
BLAIR arrives at the social event of the year-Lily and Bart's wedding-in a Collette Dinnigan floral dress.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Floral Dress maxstudio.com
-
4. Episode 18
Here comes the bridesmaid: an anxious SERENA plays the role of bridesmaid beautifully in a Ralph Lauren dress.
GET SERENA'S LOOK:
Miss Sixty bluefly.com
-
5. Episode 17
BLAIR and CHUCK look for Georgina during a performance by Rufus's band. Blair wears a Jennifer Behr headband and Foley amp Corinna dress while Chuck wears a Barneys shirt and Etro bowtie underneath his Gianfranco Ferre suit.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Jennifer Behr Headband at jenniferbehr.com
GET CHUCK'S LOOK:
Ferre Suit at yoox.com
-
6. Episode 17
VANESSA also joins the group at Rufus's Rolling Stone-sponsored performance in her eclectic style: an HampM sweater, Truly Madly Deeply shirt and bracelet from Forever 21.
GET VANESSA'S LOOK:
Truly Madly Deeply Shirt at urbanoutfitters.com
Necklace at asos.com
-
7. Episode 17
LILY looks every bit the part of radiant bride-to-be on the evening of her rehearsal dinner in an Alberta Ferretti dress and Van Cleef and Arpel jewels.
GET LILY'S LOOK:
Black Dress at neimanmarcus.com
Earrings at tiffany.com
Necklace at tiffany.com
-
8. Episode 16
The popularity contest escalates between JENNY and Blair as the rumors continue to fly. Trying her best to fit in with the other girls, Jenny wears a yellow Michael Kors trench, Hue fishnet tights, Stacey Lapidus headband and Foley amp Corinna bag.
GET JENNY'S LOOK:
Stacey Lapidus Headband staceylapidus.com
Yellow Trench nordstrom.com
Hue Fishnets hue.com
Foley amp Corinna Bag shopbop.com
-
9. Episode 15
Things may be rough in BLAIR'S world right now, but at least her outfit is far from hurting. In this scene, she wears a Zara sweater over a Valentino blouse, a Ralph Lauren belt and coat, plaid skirt from French Toast, bag from Brooks Brothers and tights from HampM.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Valentino Button-up Shirt saks.com
V-neck Sweater bluefly.com
Yellow Coat nordstrom.com
Bag brooksbrotheres.com
French Toast Skirt frenchtoast.com
Red Tights urbanoutfitters.com
-
10. Episode 14
JENNY assumes her new power position at school and consequently steps up her fashion choices with a Valentino coat and bag, Ellen Tracy tights over ruffled Juicy Couture socks and Moschino shoes.
GET JENNY'S LOOK:
Valentino Coat saks.com
Valentino Bag neimanmarcus.com
Ellen Tracy Tights ezhosiery.com
Moschino Shoes zappos.com
-
11. Episode 13
SERENA, amidst another drama on the Upper East Side, takes solace in her brother Eric's company.
GET SERENA'S LOOK:
Jacket bebe.com
Skirt frenchtoast.com
Boots jildorshoes.com
Handbag londonluggage.com
Necklace kimberlybaker.com
Tights urbanoutfitters.com
-
12. Episode 12
BLAIR, playing hostess to the group caught at the school pool, serves mimosas in a preppy argyle v-neck vest and mini skirt with white piping.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Headband mp.hairboutique.com
Tights urbanoutfitters.com
-
13. Episode 11
BLAIR lets the ice queen out when her dad arrives home with his boyfriend for Christmas and she hears that Nate is on holiday with Chuck.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Jacket nordstrom.com
Skirt nordstrom.com
Petticoat howcool.com
Tights urbanoutfitters.com
Skate Pom Poms skates.com
-
14. Episode 10
SERENA and BLAIR, who is newly notorious in the New York Times, hit the city in bold and preppy separates before donning their finest gowns at the Cotillion Ball.
GET SERENA'S LOOK:
Skirt frenchtoast.com
Thigh-highs urbanoutfitters.com
Heels zappos.com
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Blazer overstock.com
Sweater laredoute.com
Tie frenchtoast.com
Handbag neimanmarcus.com
Shorts frenchtoast.com
Tights urbanoutfitters.com
Flats saks.com
-
15. Episode 9BLAIR may be in an unthankful mood during a stroll on Thanksgiving day. At least she has great fashion to be appreciative of, including this mix of textured neutrals.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Dress saks.com
-
16. Episode 8BLAIR isn't in the mood for her birthday bash, despite her pretty party outfit. Her indiscretion with Chuck and her break-up with Nate have left her distraught.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Tights barenecessities.com
Shoes ninewest.com
-
17. Episode 7BLAIR and SERENA, always adorable in their amped-up school uniforms, confront another roadblock in rebuilding their friendship.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK:
Shirt bluefly.com
Skirt frenchtoast.com
Stockings urbanoutfitters.com
Headband marissacollections.com
Handbag saks.com
GET SERENA'S LOOK:
Skirt frenchtoast.com
Socks nordstrom.com
-
18. Episode 6JENNY wears bold polka-dots and contrasting bright bag while running errands for Blair's masquerade ball.
GET JENNY'S LOOK:
Bag fredflare.com
-
19. Episode 5JENNY, right, finds herself wrapped up in a game of truth or dare at the infamous sleepover hosted by Blair, left.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK :
Oscar de la Renta Robe herroom.com
GET JENNY'S LOOK :
Sweater urbanoutfitters.com
Tank urbanoutfitters.com
3GR Jeans blueroofdenim.com
Alex + Chloe Necklace alexandchloe.com
-
20. Episode 4SERENA, in a casual BCBG denim vest and Wrangler jeans, tries to reason with dolled-up Blair, here in a Milly dress.
GET SERENA'S LOOK :
Vest nessaleestyle.com
Necklace gemmaredux.com
Jeans truejeans.com
GET BLAIR'S LOOK :
Dress tobi.com
-
21. Episode 3SERENA put sass into her school uniform with suede over-the-knee boots from Chinese Laundry and a Magaschoni cashmere vest. She may be late for school in this scene, but her cheeky and sweet look is oh-so-timely.
GET SERENA'S LOOK :
Shirt www.tee-zone.com
Tie www.frenchtoast.com
Tie Pin www.blacksheepandprodigalsons.com
Skirt www.frenchtoast.com
-
22. Episode 2SERENA may have strategic back-lighting, nevertheless, she looks radiant in a delicate Blumarine dress and layered necklaces.
GET SERENA'S LOOK :
Bracelet www.kimberlybaker.com
-
23. Episode 1One year after abruptly leaving New York to study abroad, Serena returns home to find plenty of things have changed. In a scene filmed in Grand Central Station, she looks chic and prepared to re-enter her Manhattan life.
THE LOOK
Lively wears a vintage coat, Cheap Monday jeans, a Petit Bateau striped T-shirt, a Ralph Lauren scarf and belt, Coach bag and carries a vintage Vuitton suitcase.
-
24. French-inspired Basics: Serena StyleJacket by identify, $565; at 212-398-0370. Nobody jeans, $219; at American Rag. Ralph Lauren belt, $595; at ralphlauren.com. Petit Bateau shirt, $69; at Barneys New York.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Calfskin Ralph Lauren Collection belt with lock and key, $595; at ralphlauren.com.
-
25. Episode 1"We based Serena on a Kate Moss type," says costume designer Eric Daman. "She just throws things together and looks amazing." In a scene at the Palace Hotel, she awaits her date for a night on the town.
THE LOOK
Blake Lively wears a sequined Tory Burch minidress over Wolford tights.
-
26. Sparkle For Your Next Night OutZoe D. dress, $275; call 212-764-4100 for stores.
-
27. Episode 1While on the steps to the Metropolitan Museum, Blair and her sidekicks Katy and Isabel welcome Serena home in a cold manner: by telling her she is not invited to the upcoming dance. Though they have a school uniform, each girl interprets her accoutrements in her own way.
Click on to deconstruct the girls' looks.
-
28. Episode 1BLAIR WALDORF (played by Leighton Meester) looks polished from head-to-toe in every scene. She looks prim and prissy in her school uniform, ruffly coat and gold headband.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK :
Gold headband www.claires.com
Ruffled shirt www.bluefly.com
Black sweater www.bluefly.com
Ruffle-trim coat www.urbanoutfitters.com
-
29. Episode 1KATY FARKAS (played by Nan Zhang) always has Blair's back (or so far she does!) and always has stylish separates like this bold coat from Zara.
COPY KATY'S STYLE WITH THESE PIECES :
Plaid coat www.nordstrom.com
White shirt www.target.com
Strawberry necklace www.glamcandyshop.com
White tote bag www.nordstrom.com
-
30. Episode 1ISABEL COATES (played by Nicole Fiscella) shows she can hang with the girls with her attitude and her uptown-girl ensembles.
MIMIC ISABEL'S FASHION :
Black and white coat www.neimanmarcus.com
White shirt www.target.com
Green necklace www.net-a-porter.com
Red chain headband www.pulsestl.com
-
31. Isabel's BagShe may be part of a clique, but Isabel stood out from the crowd with this maize Salvatore Ferragamo bag.
Ostrich Salvatore Ferragamo Marisa bag, $3,500; by special order at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques, 212-759-3822.
-
32. Season 1Come see what Serena and her cohort of schoolmates wore on the latest installment of Gossip Girl and find out where you can buy the looks for your own wardrobe. Check back every Thursday for the latest looks from Wednesday night's new episode. The show airs on the CW www.cwtv.com.
1 of 32
Blair embraced many trends in this outfit, which includes a Marc by Marc Jacobs top, DVF jacket, Gucci handbag and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Marc by Marc Jacobs dot blouse; at eluxury.com
Floral skirt; at forever21.com
Gucci Hysteria bag, at bluefly.com
Green sandals; at endless.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Episode 18
Blair embraced many trends in this outfit, which includes a Marc by Marc Jacobs top, DVF jacket, Gucci handbag and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
GET BLAIR'S LOOK
Marc by Marc Jacobs dot blouse; at eluxury.com
Floral skirt; at forever21.com
Gucci Hysteria bag, at bluefly.com
Green sandals; at endless.com
Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM