Gossip Girl Housewarming Party
1. Bart Bass and Lily van der WoodsenNewlyweds Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen threw an extravagant housewarming party to celebrate not only their freshly renovated apartment, but also the coming together of their families. As is the way with this Upper East Side crowd, however, appearances are not always what they seem, and the event, which InStyle covered exclusively, was chock full of drama.
2. Blair WaldorfLooking chic in a beaded crimson frock by Nodresscode, Blair Waldorf didn't let the lavish party slow down her plan to seek revenge on Vanessa Abrams for using pictures of the her former flame, the Duke, and his step-mother as blackmail against her.
3. Ariel Foxman, Serena, Honor & LilyThe guest list was a New York City Who's Who. Here Lily introduced daughter Serena van der Woodsen to InStyle magazine’s assistant managing editor Honor Brodie (in Walter) and managing editor Ariel Foxman (in Thom Browne).
4. Eric and Serena van der WoodsenNever a wallflower, back to bad-girl Serena spoke with brother Eric van der Woodsen at the party, looking chic in a revealing black McQ jacket and skirt by Rag amp Bone. Serena didn’t fit into her mother’s plan of appearing like the perfect family when an In Style reporter asked a few questions.
5. Blair Waldorf and Chuck BassWhile it was all part of her plan to have Chuck Bass seduce Vanessa, Blair tried to distract Chuck away from Vanessa in Lily’s home office after seeing Chuck's genuine interest in her start to grow.
6. Bart and Chuck BassStepping away from the main event, father and son Bart and Chuck surveyed the scene in their new apartment while discussing Chuck's interest in buying and restoring a landmark bar close to Vanessa's heart for Bass Industries.
7. Chuck BassAfter a harsh talk from his father who vetoed his Brooklyn venture, a defeated Chuck retreated to a quiet room to contemplate his next move.
8. Lily van der Woodsen and Honor BrodieLily looked stunning in a bright red Armani dress and Van Cleef and Arpels jewels. Here she chatted with Brodie, as her uniformed staff passed through the living room with champagne and canapés.
