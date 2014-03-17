Game On: Score Major Fashion Points With Spring's Sporty Trend

It's time for you to play in the big leagues—the fashion big leagues, that is. For spring/summer 2014, the athletic aesthetic was the name of the game, from surf-swim to tennis whites to varsity bombers. Tommy Hilfiger even transformed his catwalk into a scenic boardwalk, which mirrored his scuba-themed looks (pictured, above). But not just any pair of sweats will make the cut. Look to luxe fabrics, like silk organza, wool crêpe, and washed satin, and you'll be sporting all-star styles in no time.

High-tech sporty textiles can also give flirty dresses that extra oomph, like the DKNY neoprene dress (pictured, above). For a comfy option, slip into slouchy striped trousers (our pick: the By Malene Birger pants, pictured right), but pair them with heels to boost the appeal—you don't want to look as though you're actually hitting the gym. And pay attention to detailing. Mesh, for instance, serves up too-cool texture in addition to maximum ventilation.

Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from mesh skirts to metallic sweatshirts.