Game On: Score Major Fashion Points With Spring's Sporty Trend

It's time for you to play in the big leagues—the fashion big leagues, that is. For spring/summer 2014, the athletic aesthetic was the name of the game, from surf-swim to tennis whites to varsity bombers. Tommy Hilfiger even transformed his catwalk into a scenic boardwalk, which mirrored his scuba-themed looks (pictured, above). But not just any pair of sweats will make the cut. Look to luxe fabrics, like silk organza, wool crêpe, and washed satin, and you'll be sporting all-star styles in no time.
High-tech sporty textiles can also give flirty dresses that extra oomph, like the DKNY neoprene dress (pictured, above). For a comfy option, slip into slouchy striped trousers (our pick: the By Malene Birger pants, pictured right), but pair them with heels to boost the appeal—you don't want to look as though you're actually hitting the gym. And pay attention to detailing. Mesh, for instance, serves up too-cool texture in addition to maximum ventilation.
Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from mesh skirts to metallic sweatshirts.
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITMany of us secretly wish we could wear workout clothes all day (the ease! the comfort!), and now we can - even at night - thanks to sporty styles in sumptuous fabrics like silk organza, wool crepe, and washed satin.
HOW TO WORK IT
No ponytails, please: You don’t want to look like you’re actually headed to the gym. Rake hair off your face and part it in the middle for a sleek effect. Given the tomboy implications, you can get away with showing some skin. Try a cropped sweatshirt or a tiny tennis skirt. Backpacks are huge this season and play well with the casual vibe of these clothes. A structured bag dresses up the look. Pair these styles with strappy heels to boost the sex appeal.
Runway photos: (left to right) Rag amp Bone, Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger
2. DKNY DressNeoprene, $395; saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
3. Calvin Klein SkirtFaux-leather, $110; macys.com.
4. Topshop SweatshirtMetallic polyester, $70; topshop.com.
5. Tommy Hilfiger SandalsLeather, $419; at Tommy Hilfiger, 212-223-1824.
6. Sandro DressPolyester and mesh, $285; sandro-paris.com.
7. Diesel SunglassesSwarovski-crystal embellished leather, $350; diesel.com.
8. By Malene Birger PantsWool-blend, $425; saksfifthavenue.com.
9. Lacoste BagFaux-leather, $295; lacoste.com.