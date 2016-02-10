We're Inspired by Goldie Hawn's Love for the Off-the-Shoulder Silhouette

When I heard news that Goldie Hawn may play Amy Schumer's mom in an upcoming comedy, I was over the moon! Goldie is one of the most lovable female comedians of all time, right up there with Lucille Ball, in my book. Overboard, Private Benjamin, Foul Play, The First Wives Club, Cactus Flower, Shampoo, not to mention Laugh-in—I may have to spend a day binge-watching them all.

I immediately googled photos of Goldie over the years and noticed that one of her signature looks is bare shoulders. The “cold-shoulder” look has been embraced by women of all ages and figures for decades. Think Jennifer Beals’s sweatshirt in Flashdance in 1983, Hillary Clinton’s Donna Karan gown at the White House in 1993. The look is sexy, feminine, and—let’s be honest—shoulders are an area that tend to “hold up” over time.

The Spring 2016 runways were “freezing” by that measure. Halter tops, asymmetric goddess dresses, and off-the-shoulder peasant blouses will be everywhere … once the weather warms up.

Ahead, some standout shoulder-baring tops at all prices.