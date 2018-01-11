The Best Gold Chains for Layering Like a Style Star

There’s something extremely satisfying about getting the most mileage out of your accessories, particularly your jewelry. If you’re like a lot of us and you find you’re constantly in the fast lane rushing from point a to b, than you might not have time to change up your accessories before you head out for the evening. Or perhaps you just don’t want to have to do so, and you enjoy accessorizing day to night. Gold chain necklaces are quite possibly the most versatile piece of jewelry one could own.
They can be dressed up or dressed down. Whether you’re wearing a tee and jeans or off to an evening affair, the perfect gold chain can single handedly make your outfit. The fun part about chains is that you can go very subtle or layer them on to create a dramatic look that demands attention. Scroll below to see some of our favorites.
VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget
-
1. Triple Layer Necklace
For a cool edge, look no further.
Ambush | $543
-
2. Classic-Short Chain Necklace
The kind of thing you put on and never take off.
Etsy | $26
-
3. Multi-Chain Pendant
A timeless treasure to covet forever.
Isabel Marant | $117 (Originally $195)
-
4. 18K Gold Hammered Collar Necklace
This will literally look good with everything.
Aurelie Bidermann | $9,491
-
5. Oversized Chain-Link Necklace
A statement piece that will make heads turn for all the right reasons.
Seeme | $587 (Originally $839)
-
6. Chunky Chain Necklace
Wear by itself or layer with longer chains for a more dramatic look.
Moschino Vintage | $425
-
7. Large Rectangular Chain
Pair over a turtleneck.
Jane Diaz | $80
-
8. Chunky Puma Collar Necklace
Take a cue from the stunning Sofia de Betak, and pair this with an open neckline.
Chufy | $1,325